Hundreds Gather to Pay Tribute to Boston Legend Chandu Shah: Zindagi Badi Honi Chahiye Lambi Nahi

BURLINGTON, MA—Over 700 people gathered to pay a heart-felt tribute to Boston poet, playwright and businessman Chandu Shah on Saturday at the packed Burlington High School auditorium in Burlington MA. Mr. Shah, 67, passed away peacefully earlier this month in India.

He is survived by his wife Eshani Shah, daughter Shailee Shah and son Kushan Shah.

Paying tribute to her beloved husband, Eshani referred to Anand movie’s famous dialogue and said: “Zindagi badi honi chahiye lambi nahi. Married to him for 40 years I have seen him justifying this statement.”

“Be it motivating and mentoring new poets. Giving internships to young ones; to business advice; life of a party – his creativity was just not limited to poetry,” said Eshani. “He must have written 100-plus scripts for milestone birthdays and anniversary celebrations. A multi-faceted man who was a best friend to everyone. On Saturday, the love that poured in that hall was surreal He will be missed but we the family and the community will continue to celebrate his achievements.”

Mr. Shah served as President and CEO of the Bedford, MA-based The S4 Inc, a professional services and consulting firm catering to the US Government, Homeland Security and DoD customers.

Mr. Shah’s long-time friend Samir Desai became philosophical, quoting the Katha Upanishad: “When a person dies there exists this doubt, ‘He still exists’ say some, and ‘he does not’ say the others.”

“Looking at expressions of over 700 people present, you can witness this doubt in their heart. Through his presence in theatre and poetry, he lived in everyone’s memory. Tribute from many groups and individuals provided a glimpse of the respect he commanded in the Gujarati society worldwide,” said Mr. Desai. “Chandu was a rare human being. He was a gift to my family and to society. Despite his stature, he was just “Chandu” to all. That was his genius.”

Mr. Desai said that he will always remember the special times Chandu spent at his home with his mother and him almost 25 years ago. “He used to say: “DEHAI, KEEP THE SCOTCH READY, I AM COMING!” “In our several gatherings at night, we discussed western philosophy, religion, and Persian poetry, and history,” added Mr. Desai.

Mr. Desai said that Ms. Shah’s smile, his presence, and his words were infectious and it allowed people to find joy from simple to the most philosophical subjects.

“Truth about Chandu is that he is physically gone but he lives in the form of his memory in each and every one of us,” said Mr. Desai. “When I look at his photo today, I feel like he is about to narrate another poem to all of us”:

“Death is nothing at all – I have slipped away into the next room.

Whatever we were to each other, that we still are.

Call me by my old familiar name ‘Chandu’.

Laugh as we always did on the little jokes.

Play, smile and think of me with scotch in your hand and playing golf.”

Numerous individuals, representatives of community organizations, theater and film groups and his buddies from golf, cards and single mart also spoke. At the event. The tribute also featured philanthropist Desh Deshpande, who said that Mr. Shah reminded him of the Rajesh Khanna’s role in the Bollywood blockbuster move Anand. Hindi Manch President Preetesh Shrivastava composed and recited a loving poem in which Mr. Shah meets many of the the passed Bollywood celebrities in the Heaven along with father-in-law, who wrote the famous Indian TV Serial “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”

Rakesh Kamdar, a long-time friend of Shah family, served as the master of ceremony.

“It was heartwarming to see friends and family unite, each bringing a piece of Chandu’s story, and celebrated every facet of Chandu’s remarkable journey—his undying spirit, his invaluable contributions, and his enduring legacy. In this grand tribute, every angle of Chandu’s life, from his remarkable skills that left us in awe, to his kindness that touched our hearts, his professional excellence, his artistic flair, and his humanitarian efforts, and romance – each story painting a picture of a life well-lived,” said Mr. Kamdar. “Chandu Shah’s tribute, that brought laughter and tears, was not just a farewell, but a celebration of a life that will continue to inspire and guide individuals and communities globally.”

As the word of Mr. Shah’s death spread, hundreds of friends and fans also paid heart-touching tributes to the Boston poet on social media.

Mr. Shah’s goal was to support the nation’s defense by providing innovative and effective solutions to the challenges facing warfighters of the United States. S4 Inc, under his leadership, earned honors such as being ranked among the prestigious Inc. Magazine’s 500/5000, the fastest growing private companies in America, for seven consecutive years. He was named the Massachusetts Minority Businessperson of the year in 2007.

“Our community lost a true friend, entrepreneur, artist, and a leader,” said TiE Boston President Yash Shah. “We have known Chandu since we moved to Boston 30 years ago. It’s unimaginable to be living in Boston without Chandu. He has left Jigna, me and the entire community with numerous memories that we will cherish for the rest of our lives. Rest in Peace Chandu Shah. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

More than business and entrepreneurship, however, Mr. Shah was a renowned poet, writer, filmmaker, artist, and an actor. His works both entertained and influenced audiences around the world, using such mediums as books, film, theater, and music.

Mr. Shah got his message across in seven languages. He toured internationally and was winner of the National Award (OSCAR of India) for the Best Experimental Film in 1982 and has been recognized by a premier Gujarati literary institution in India for his poetry.

Mr. Shah’s career afforded him the opportunity to create, disseminate, and portray ideas and information, using all media forms, for both Government customers and the public. His technical and artistic backgrounds helped him to formulate both creative and efficient strategies to better serve his customers.

Mr. Shah began his career in Bombay, India, where he received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and commerce from the University of Bombay, and later served as a Professor of Economics. He came to the United States in 1984 and pursued a master’s degree in computer science at Northeastern University. Mr. Shah had accepted a position with Putnam Investments by 1987. In 1990, he joined a local Information Technology (IT) consulting firm as Manager of Defense Contracts. It was this experience and background, coupled with enthusiasm and a strong work ethic, which led Mr. Shah to start his own company, S4 Inc.

Today, S4’s presence stretches across the United States, and includes offices in Burlington, MA; Dayton, OH; Colorado Springs, CO and Huntsville, AL.