Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, and more…

Deepika, Ranveer spotted holidaying in Brussels

Mumbai– Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, whose film ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ celebrates its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, were spotted in Brussels.

The two celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on Tuesday and were seen holidaying in Belgium.

A picture of the couple, sitting inside a property with their backs facing the street has emerged on the Internet.

Taking to X, a fan claimed to have spotted the couple in Brussels. He also shared a snapshot capturing the duo engaged in a conversation inside a salon, seated on a plush couch.

Another picture, shared by a fan, shows the couple posing with their fans and donning warm clothes.

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy’s Lake Como after dating for six long years. Their romance started with ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’.

Recently, on popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ Ranveer Singh shared that in 2015, he had proposed to Deepika. He said, “Iske pehle ki koi aur aa jaye main jaake chappal rakh deta hoon (sic)”.

Salman is happy that 3rd of ‘Tiger’ franchise too is scripting a success story

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is over-the-moon with the response that his latest release ‘Tiger 3’ has got and has said that the franchise has been the closest to his heart.

Salman said: “I’m delighted with the response from (the) audience and fans for Tiger 3! They have given the film a brilliant start and I’m happy that the third part of this franchise is also scripting a success story.”

Over the weekend, ‘Tiger 3’ collected Rs 148.50 crore net in India and Rs. 240 crore gross box office worldwide.

He added: “Tiger is a franchise that is close to my heart. So, to see it get more and more love film after film is really special. I hope the film continues to entertain audiences worldwide.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is running in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Ranbir Kapoor praises captain Rohit Sharma, team during the Ind vs NZ match

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has heaped praise on Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma and the Indian team during the Ind vs NZ match at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Talking about Rohit Sharma, Ranbir, who was promoting his film ‘Animal’, said: “I would like to talk about Rohit Sharma as a person. You know, whenever I hear him during interviews, watch his reels or watch his photographs with the team, I feel like he’s such a likable guy.”

“Being a leader and also being somebody who’s so friendly with his teammates, making them feel like we are all together makes him a great captain. And I think we see that in Rohit Sharma very clearly. Hats off to him!”

Later, talking about the Indian team, he said: “I think they are a pack of wolves, be it Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, we also have Ravindra Jadeja, we have Kuldeep Yadav; I don’t think we have ever seen a bowling lineup like this.

“I think the bowling lineup has really made a difference in the Indian Cricket Team this time, it’s of superior quality.”

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is streaming for free on mobile on Disney+ Hotstar and broadcast LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals why she wants to unfollow her BFF Karan Johar

Mumbai– Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed the reason why she wants to unfollow her closest friend Karan Johar on social media and it has everything to do with fashion!

Karan’s pout selfies and style has always been a point of talk but Kareena has a different opinion them.

Talking about the same, Kareena said, “I think these days, with that backdrop of your terrace, Balenciaga Sweatshirts and Givenchy and this and that you.”

“Everybody is going crazy. I am only firing him by sending messages saying, what are you doing? I am unfollowing you now if you continue this, your photoshoots from the top angle with those bada glasses.

The previous episodes featured Deepika Padukone,Ranveer Singh, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan as guests.

‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Guru Randhawa, Jay Sean, Nora Fatehi, Mindy Kaling throng Lilly Singh’s Diwali bash in LA