Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, and more…

Deepika, Ranveer spotted holidaying in Brussels
Mumbai– Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, whose film ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ celebrates its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, were spotted in Brussels.
The two celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on Tuesday and were seen holidaying in Belgium.
A picture of the couple, sitting inside a property with their backs facing the street has emerged on the Internet.
Taking to X, a fan claimed to have spotted the couple in Brussels. He also shared a snapshot capturing the duo engaged in a conversation inside a salon, seated on a plush couch.
Another picture, shared by a fan, shows the couple posing with their fans and donning warm clothes.
Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy’s Lake Como after dating for six long years. Their romance started with ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’.
Recently, on popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ Ranveer Singh shared that in 2015, he had proposed to Deepika. He said, “Iske pehle ki koi aur aa jaye main jaake chappal rakh deta hoon (sic)”.
Salman is happy that 3rd of ‘Tiger’ franchise too is scripting a success story
Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is over-the-moon with the response that his latest release ‘Tiger 3’ has got and has said that the franchise has been the closest to his heart.
Salman said: “I’m delighted with the response from (the) audience and fans for Tiger 3! They have given the film a brilliant start and I’m happy that the third part of this franchise is also scripting a success story.”
Over the weekend, ‘Tiger 3’ collected Rs 148.50 crore net in India and Rs. 240 crore gross box office worldwide.
He added: “Tiger is a franchise that is close to my heart. So, to see it get more and more love film after film is really special. I hope the film continues to entertain audiences worldwide.”
Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is running in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Ranbir Kapoor praises captain Rohit Sharma, team during the Ind vs NZ match
Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has heaped praise on Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma and the Indian team during the Ind vs NZ match at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
Talking about Rohit Sharma, Ranbir, who was promoting his film ‘Animal’, said: “I would like to talk about Rohit Sharma as a person. You know, whenever I hear him during interviews, watch his reels or watch his photographs with the team, I feel like he’s such a likable guy.”
“Being a leader and also being somebody who’s so friendly with his teammates, making them feel like we are all together makes him a great captain. And I think we see that in Rohit Sharma very clearly. Hats off to him!”
Later, talking about the Indian team, he said: “I think they are a pack of wolves, be it Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, we also have Ravindra Jadeja, we have Kuldeep Yadav; I don’t think we have ever seen a bowling lineup like this.
“I think the bowling lineup has really made a difference in the Indian Cricket Team this time, it’s of superior quality.”
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is streaming for free on mobile on Disney+ Hotstar and broadcast LIVE on the Star Sports Network.
Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals why she wants to unfollow her BFF Karan Johar
Mumbai– Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed the reason why she wants to unfollow her closest friend Karan Johar on social media and it has everything to do with fashion!
Karan’s pout selfies and style has always been a point of talk but Kareena has a different opinion them.
Talking about the same, Kareena said, “I think these days, with that backdrop of your terrace, Balenciaga Sweatshirts and Givenchy and this and that you.”
“Everybody is going crazy. I am only firing him by sending messages saying, what are you doing? I am unfollowing you now if you continue this, your photoshoots from the top angle with those bada glasses.
The previous episodes featured Deepika Padukone,Ranveer Singh, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan as guests.
‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Guru Randhawa, Jay Sean, Nora Fatehi, Mindy Kaling throng Lilly Singh’s Diwali bash in LA
Mumbai– One of the biggest YouTubers across the world, Lilly Singh hosted her annual Diwali bash in Los Angeles.
The celebrations were a starry affair as it saw guests like Terry Crews, Jay Sean, Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa, Mindy Kaling, Ruby Rose, Tan France, Victoria Justice and Tesher in attendance.
For the occasion, Lilly chose an ethnic outfit by designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. She took to her Instagram and shared an array of pictures and a video from the party.
She captioned the pictures: “I have zero pictures from the event on my phone. In fact, I don’t think I saw many people on their phone, period. Community anywhere is important, but I find more and more we’re only experiencing it online. In fact, we only measure moments, behaviour and worth by what’s online these days. These pictures hold memories that a caption or IG post will never do justice to…and I love that.”
She added: “After the party, so many people texted me saying ‘your family and friends are so warm and welcoming’, and that makes me really proud. I’ve been to one too many events in my life where I walked in and immediately felt awkward. I felt this pressure to put on an act and find acceptance. That’s the opposite of what I want this annual event to be. Whether this is your 30th Diwali, or your first, this party will always be about unity, warmth and inclusion. That good, good energy is mandatory.”
She also shared a video from the party which shows all the guests dancing their hearts out.
She wrote: “Love & Light 2023… for the culture It was a privilege to host a community filled with people who exude love and light. Because we need that more than ever. There are so many talented people who help bring my vision to life.”
Deepika, Ranveer celebrate 10 yrs of ‘Ram-Leela’: ‘Film changed our lives forever
Mumbai– As their magnum opus ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ released 10 years ago on this day, actors and power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone went down memory lane and said that the film changed their lives in more ways than one.
The reason why the movie is special to the actors is because Ranveer and Deepika met on the sets, after which they started dating.
Ranveer also shared in chat show that it was love at first sight when Deepika came over to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house for narration.
In 2015, Ranveer then proposed to Deepika.
The two actors took to Instagram, where they shared moments from the sets of the 2013 film, which is based on the tragedy Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare.
Ram-Leela narrates the star-crossed romance between the two eponymous lovers from two gangster families, who fall in love with each other, but gets separations due to their families’ rivalry for centuries.
The pictures were captioned: “10 years of Ram Leela – the one that changed our lives forever in more than one ways.”
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ also stars Supriya Pathak, Richa Chadda, Sharad Kelkar, Gulshan Devaiah, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, and Abhimanyu Singh.
Ranveer, Deepika and Bhansali have then worked together in blockbusters such as ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’. (IANS)