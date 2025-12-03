Hrithik Roshan Says Douglas Adams’ Classic Confirmed His Beliefs About the Universe

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Hrithik Roshan has finally read Douglas Adams’ iconic sci-fi classic “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” and the actor says the book validated everything he believed about the mysterious workings of the universe. In a lighthearted Instagram post, Hrithik shared his excitement at discovering the cult favorite, decades after its release.

“Finally eventually in the end, I read it! What a book. Confirmed everything I ever suspected about the way the universe works,” he wrote. “I finally have the answer. And so, I will go have some amazing lunch. (if you get it, you are fine!)”

He even attempted to thank the author, joking, “Thank you @douglasadam No idea if that’s the correct handle.”

Hrithik’s partner Saba Azad poked fun at his late discovery of the book, commenting, “42nd anniversary addition,” accompanied by laughing emojis — a nod to the story’s famous joke that the answer to the universe is simply “42.” Actor Ali Fazal chimed in with, “Oh that’s a gem,” while filmmaker Zoya Akhtar added, “Best,” with a heart emoji.

“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” originally broadcast as a radio sitcom on BBC Radio 4 between 1978 and 1980, follows Arthur Dent, the last human to survive Earth’s destruction. It later expanded into bestselling novels, a TV series, comic books, a video game, stage shows, and a 2005 film, becoming one of the most influential comedic sci-fi franchises of all time.

On the work front, Hrithik is gearing up for multiple new ventures. He will soon make his OTT debut as a producer with “Storm,” a thriller developed for Prime Video and directed by Ajitpal Singh. He is also preparing to step into the director’s chair for “Krrish 4,” which will see him both directing and starring in the upcoming installment of the superhero franchise. The film, backed by Yash Raj Films in collaboration with Rakesh Roshan, is expected to begin shooting early next year. (Source: IANS)