Hrithik Roshan Admits Lifelong Obsession With His ‘Bollywood Biceps’

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has openly acknowledged his enduring passion for fitness, joking that his fascination with what he calls “Bollywood Biceps” is deeply ingrained and refuses to fade.

The actor shared a series of photographs on Instagram tracing his fitness journey across decades, posting images of himself flexing his biceps from as early as 1984 through 2016, 2019, 2022, and as recently as this week. Across the images, one theme remains constant: Roshan’s commitment to physical training and posing.

“2016, 1984, 2019, 2022 and yesterday. No matter how many books I read or how evolved and nuanced my understanding of life gets, this hardwired obsession with ‘Bollywood Biceps’ just doesn’t seem to end. I hope I get over it eventually. Pray for me,” Roshan wrote in the caption.

The post quickly drew reactions from fans, many of whom praised his consistency and youthful appearance. One user remarked that the photos looked so similar it was hard to believe they spanned decades, while another described his physique as a source of inspiration rather than obsession. A third commenter joked that his biceps have remained unchanged since his debut film “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.”

Roshan is known for maintaining a strong connection with fans through his social media presence, often sharing glimpses of both his fitness routine and his reflective side.

Earlier this month, the actor posted a more introspective message that blended humor and philosophy, reflecting on emotional complexity and life’s unpredictability. In that post, he explored how the mind attempts to analyze sorrow, even as emotions resist rational explanation.

Together, the contrasting posts highlight Roshan’s public persona as both a disciplined fitness icon and a thoughtful observer of life’s inner workings. (Source: IANS)