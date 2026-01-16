Honey Singh Apologizes for “Dilli Ki Thand” Remark, Says Intent Was Not to Hurt

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has issued a public apology after facing backlash over a remark made during a recent live concert in Delhi that went viral on social media.

On January 15, Honey Singh shared a video message followed by a written statement on his social media platforms, expressing regret over the comment and saying it had been edited and misrepresented.

“I wish to address a video of mine that is currently being circulated online and has caused offence and discomfort to many. I sincerely regret the manner in which my words were conveyed and the objectionable views that have arisen because of it,” he wrote.

He added, “My intention was never to hurt, insult, or offend anyone.”

Honey Singh said the remark stemmed from recent conversations he had with medical professionals about sexual health concerns among young people.

“A few days prior to the incident, I had interactions with leading gynaecologists and sexologists who shared about the rising concerns of sexually transmitted diseases among the younger generation due to unprotected sex. This conversation stayed with me,” he said.

Referring to the context of the concert, he explained that he was attempting to communicate a message about safe sex to a younger audience.

“While being a guest at the show of Nanku and Karun, and seeing a large number of Gen Z in the audience, I tried to convey a message about the importance of protection in a language which they would refer to, which is used in the OTT they watch,” he wrote.

However, the singer acknowledged that his choice of words was inappropriate.

“However, I deeply regret that the way I expressed this message was inappropriate and not acceptable to many,” he said.

He concluded his apology by writing, “I offer my heartfelt apologies to everyone who felt hurt or disrespected. Going forward, I assure you that I will be far more mindful and responsible in my words and actions.”

He signed off the statement with, “Yours one and only Yo yo honey singh.”

The controversy erupted after a clip from the concert circulated online showing Honey Singh making a sexually explicit comment referencing Delhi’s winter weather, which drew widespread criticism and calls for accountability. (Source: IANS)