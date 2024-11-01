Pallavi George, a Car and Tennis Enthusiast, With a Black Belt in Jujitsu, Crowned Miss India New England; Aanchal Mishra Grabs Mrs and Aanya Gupta Miss Teen New England Titles

- Advertisement -

WOBURN, MA—Pallavi George, a car enthusiast with a black belt in Jujitsu and a competitive tennis player, was recently crowned Miss India New England 2024. Aanchal Mishra of Rhode Island won the Mrs. India New England, and Miss India Teen New England title went to Aanya Gupta of Massachusetts.

The beauty pageant was organized by Miss India USA State Director Ruchika Arora. Miss India USA pageant is the oldest beauty pageant focused on Indian Americans in the United States. It was founded 42 years ago by Dharmatma Saran.

The winners were crowned at the Hilton Hotel in Woburn, MA at Boston Fashion Week-Timeless event. Contestants showcased beauty and tradition of Indian clothing and accessories in pageant round and participated in one designer’s fashion show. They were also judged on Catwalk and Introduction.

Ms. George is a car enthusiast, has a black belt in Jujitsu, and has been playing competitive Tennis for a long time. Her stage talent ranges from playing instruments to singing and dancing. She was recently selected to be on the Executive Board of the Connecticut Bar Association’s Young Lawyer Section, and currently the youngest board member on the WNEU School of Law Board of Alumni and was welcomed by her law school as the youngest Adjunct Professor.

Here are the other winners:

Mrs. India New England 2024: Aanchal Mishra

Aanchal Mishra is a resident of Rhode Island, and a law graduate from India. She is a paralegal and also a Pre-school teacher. She spends her weekends volunteering for Hari Vidya Bhawan in Rhode Island. She has unique talent of singing in multiple languages and loves to cook international cuisines. Ms. Mishra was placed a Runner up in 2023 pageant so becoming Mrs. India New England for her is a huge win. She has deep interest in Indian Ethnic dresses, makeup and styling and her lavender ensemble stole the show during ‘Boston Fashion Week’ Timeless event.

Miss India Teen New England 2024: Aanya Gupta

Aanya is a senior in Highschool, a second-degree Black belt in Taekwondo, and has been spending her summers working at a YMCA preschool daycare. She is founder of Teen initiative where she publishes inspiring stories of young women. She is an Advanced placement artist at her high school and has recently done Lahey Health internship. She also modeled for a curated collection of Shibori sarees at the show.

Other Category Winners at Miss India New England 2024 are:

Classic Ms India New England: Dr Kirti Nagpal

Miss India Pre-Teen New England: Naethra Sharat

Miss India New Hampshire: Vineeta Maran

Mrs India Massachusetts: Sri Keerthi Sriram

Mrs India Rhode Island: Aanchal Sharma

Elite Ms India New England: Dr Kirti Nagpal

Face of Runway USA: Vineeta Maran

Best Talent Mrs India New England: Sri Keerthi Sriram

Mona Bhowmick, a long-time contributor of Miss India New England pageant through her expertise in creative choreography. received the ‘Excellence Award in Classical and Modern Kathak teaching and Choreography’.

Miss India New England 2024 pageant was held at Hilton Boston-Woburn this year as a part of Boston Fashion Week Timeless event organized by Ms. Arora. The event featured traditional textiles and surface ornamentation from India.