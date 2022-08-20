Hindi Manch Presents a Hindi Play “Raktbeej” on Sunday, August 21st

- Advertisement -

WATERTOWN, MA–Hindi Manch, a non-profit organization that promotes Hindi and Urdu languages, and related dialects through music, theater, cultural events and literary sittings, is presenting a Hindi play “Raktbeej” on Sunday, August 21st, 2022.

The will be staged at 4:30 PM at Dorothy and Charles Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown, MA as part of South Asian American theater festival (SAATH).

The play is written by Shankar Shesh, directed by Ajay Jaisingh and Ajay Jain and produced by Hindi Manch (Hindi with English supertitles).

The play will feature Swati Sane, Ajay Jain and Ajay Jaisingh. Technical assistance is being provided by Anish Khazode, Sanjay Jain and Ashok Kale. Translation help provided by Paresh Motiwala, Suman Grehwal, Maneesh Srivastav and Dilip Ghelot.

Raktbeej was a mythical demon, who was difficult to kill because every drop of his blood that touched the ground, created another replica of his. In this contemporary take in a modern setting the play explores continuous cycle of prey and predator in modern materialistic life. How people exploit others and abuse relationship to further their own agenda and the cycle repeats itself. Don’t miss this play.

Details of event and ticketing can be found at

saathfest.com or offkendrik.com.

Please use the Discount Code: HINDIMANCH to get discounts on tickets.