Hina Khan Channels Her Inner ‘Poo’, Recreates Kareena Kapoor’s Iconic K3G Dialogue

Mumbai— Television star Hina Khan brought a dose of nostalgia and fun to social media as she recreated the iconic “Poo” dialogue made famous by Kareena Kapoor Khan in the cult classic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G).

In the playful video shared on her Instagram, Hina is seen confidently mouthing the line:

“Do I look P.H.A.T? Pretty, Hot And Tempting!”

— one of the most memorable moments from Kapoor’s portrayal of Poo.

Dressed in a chic denim-on-denim ensemble with fringe detailing, Hina effortlessly channelled the sass and style of the beloved character. The reel featured her close-knit professional team, including her manager, makeup artist, and hairstylist, who added to the fun vibe of the video.

Hina shares a strong bond with her team, especially her manager — also named Hina — who has been working with her for over a decade, since her early days in television. The actress rose to fame with her debut role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which premiered in 2009 and remained one of Indian television’s most successful shows during her tenure until 2016.

Beyond television, Hina has made a mark internationally, including appearances at the Cannes Film Festival, where she was lauded for her fashion choices and grace.

Currently, Hina is appearing with her husband Rocky Jaiswal on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. In a recent episode, the mood shifted from light-hearted to deeply emotional when a contestant named Sony — who was later revealed to be actress Rupali Ganguly’s makeup artist — volunteered to cut her long hair as part of a task assigned to Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Moved by the gesture, Hina broke down in tears. The moment became even more poignant when Sony expressed her wish to donate her hair to cancer patients. The powerful act resonated with many, especially Hina Khan and Sonali Bendre, who hosts the show.

Hina, who is currently battling cancer, opened up during the segment: “Nobody knows the value of these cut hair more than cancer patients. I wear a wig now made from hair someone donated. I am so grateful for their kindness.”

Sonali Bendre, herself a cancer survivor, was seen getting emotional as well. Recalling her own experience of losing hair during chemotherapy, she hugged Hina tightly as both women shed tears — a powerful moment of solidarity and shared strength.

From celebrating iconic Bollywood moments to facing real-life battles with courage and grace, Hina Khan continues to inspire — both on and off the screen. (Source” IANS)