Manisha Koirala Turns to Yoga and Stillness Amid Life’s Uncertainties

Mumbai— Veteran actress Manisha Koirala has opened up about how she navigates life’s moments of uncertainty and emotional turbulence, revealing that she finds her anchor in stillness and yoga.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a serene photo collage of herself performing yoga poses, including Anjaneyasana (low lunge) and Sukhasana (easy seated pose). Her caption offered a deeply personal reflection on inner balance and resilience.

“When life feels uncertain and the mind races in confusions… I turn to stillness. In that stillness, I turn again to yoga — not as exercise, but as a way of returning home. Balance isn’t something I find, it’s something I return to,” she wrote.

Manisha also touched on the challenges and beauty of womanhood, adding: “Here’s to womanhood (never an easy ride), to life, to friendship, and to aging with grace. Here’s to choosing people who add meaning to our lives.”

At 54, Manisha continues to be a source of inspiration for many, both through her body of work and her personal journey of strength. Most recently, she appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, set in pre-independence Lahore’s red-light district. The show explored the complex lives of courtesans and their intertwining struggles — personal and political — under British colonial rule.

A celebrated name in Indian cinema, Manisha Koirala began her career with the Nepali film Pheri Bhetaula in 1989, before making her Bollywood debut with Saudagar in 1991. She quickly rose to fame with critically acclaimed and commercially successful films such as Bombay, 1942: A Love Story, Dil Se.., Khamoshi: The Musical, Gupt, Indian, Agni Sakshi, and Lajja.

Known for embracing unconventional roles, she also ventured into parallel and art-house cinema with projects like Escape from Taliban, I Am, and Elektra.

In 2012, Manisha was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer, a life-altering battle that led to a year-long treatment and eventual recovery by mid-2014. Her comeback to films with Dear Maya (2017) was met with widespread admiration for her courage and resilience.

Today, beyond acting, Manisha Koirala stands as a symbol of grace, healing, and inner strength, often using her platform to share reflections on life, wellness, and the power of self-discovery. (Source: IANS)