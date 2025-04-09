Study Links Poor Oral Health to Body Pain and Migraines in Women

New Delhi– Struggling with migraines and body aches? Your oral health might be to blame, according to a new study released on Wednesday.

The study, which focused on women, identified specific oral microbes associated with certain types of pain. It also suggested a possible connection between the oral microbiome and the nervous system.

Researchers analyzed the relationship between self-reported oral health, the oral microbiome, and various types of pain in a group of 67 women from New Zealand, both with and without fibromyalgia—a chronic condition marked by widespread musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, and sleep issues.

The findings, published in the journal Frontiers in Pain Research, revealed that poor oral health was a statistically significant predictor of frequent and chronic migraines.

“This is the first study to examine the connections between oral health, oral microbiota, and pain commonly experienced by women with fibromyalgia. Our research shows a clear and significant association between poor oral health and pain,” said lead investigator Associate Professor Joanna Harnett from the Faculty of Medicine and Health.

Women with the poorest oral health reported the highest levels of pain. Approximately 60% were more likely to experience moderate to severe body pain, and 49% were more likely to suffer from migraine headaches.

The study also identified four oral microbial species—Dialister, Fusobacterium, Parvimonas, and Solobacterium—that were significantly associated with pain, even after accounting for age, body mass index (BMI), and added dietary sugars.

“Our findings are particularly relevant to fibromyalgia, which—despite being a common rheumatological condition—often goes underrecognized,” said Sharon Erdrich, a doctoral candidate in the Faculty of Medicine and Health.

The team also noted a weak but statistically significant inverse relationship between diet quality and oral health. However, they emphasized that more research is needed to explore this connection in depth.

To support overall health, the researchers recommend maintaining good oral hygiene through regular dental check-ups, along with brushing and flossing twice a day. (Source: IANS)