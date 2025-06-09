Healthy Habits Can Improve Metabolic Health Without Weight Loss: Study

- Advertisement -

JERUSALEM– A healthy lifestyle can significantly boost metabolic health even in individuals who don’t lose weight, according to a new international study by researchers from Ben-Gurion University (Israel), Harvard University (US), and Leipzig University (Germany).

The study focused on people classified as “weight loss resistant”—those who adopt nutritious diets and active lifestyles but struggle to shed pounds. Despite their lack of weight loss, these individuals still experienced measurable improvements in key health markers.

“We’ve been conditioned to associate weight loss with improved health, and people who don’t lose weight are often seen as unsuccessful,” said lead author Dr. Anat Yaskolka Meir, a postdoctoral research fellow in Harvard’s Department of Epidemiology. “But our findings challenge that idea. People can still improve their metabolic health and lower their risk of chronic disease even if the scale doesn’t move. That’s a message of hope, not failure.”

Published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, the study tracked 761 adults over an 18- to 24-month period. All participants followed a structured program involving healthy diets, access to a gym, and exercise support—without the use of weight loss supplements or medications.

By the end of the study, roughly one-third of the participants had not lost weight, despite adhering closely to the lifestyle changes. Yet, these individuals showed meaningful improvements in their metabolic health. Researchers observed higher levels of HDL (“good”) cholesterol, reduced leptin levels (a hormone linked to fat storage), and significant reductions in abdominal fat confirmed by MRI imaging.

The study also uncovered 12 genetic markers that may help predict whether someone is likely to lose weight through lifestyle changes—paving the way for more personalized approaches to diet and exercise.

The findings underscore that healthy behaviors—regardless of visible weight loss—can reduce the risk of conditions such as heart disease and diabetes. (Source: IANS)