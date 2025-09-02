Harnaaz Sandhu Turns Up the Heat in ‘Yeh Mera Husn’ From Baaghi 4

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu is setting screens ablaze in the newly released song “Yeh Mera Husn” from the upcoming action thriller Baaghi 4.

Unveiled Tuesday, the track showcases Sandhu in a bold and glamorous avatar against a cinematic backdrop of golden sands and crashing waves. Sung by Shilpa Rao, with music by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics by Sameer Anjaan, the song adds a sultry punch to the film’s already high-voltage soundtrack.

The video also features Sanjay Dutt in a rugged, menacing look, alongside franchise lead Tiger Shroff delivering his trademark action-packed presence. “Yeh Mera Husn” follows earlier tracks from the album, including “Guzaara,” “Bahli Sohni,” and “Akeli Laaila.”

The film’s trailer, launched in Mumbai last month, introduced viewers to Tiger’s character embarking on a violent quest for his missing love, Alisha, played by Sandhu—only to be told she may not even exist. The preview teased relentless combat, bone-crunching stunts, and a fiery turn from Sonam Bajwa in her own action sequences. It ends with Tiger’s chilling line: “Maine pehle bhi bola tha, jo tumhara torture hai… woh mera warm-up hai,” underscoring the film’s billing as “the bloodiest love story.”

Baaghi 4 marks a bold new direction for the franchise, earning an adults-only “A” certificate from the CBFC for its unfiltered violence and intensity—a first for producer Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A. Harsha, the film promises a storm of action, drama, and raw spectacle. Baaghi 4 hits theaters on September 5, 2025. (Source: IANS)