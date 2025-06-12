Rishabh Pant Gears Up for England Series: ‘Reporting for National Duty’

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has signaled his readiness for the upcoming five-Test series against England by sharing a photo of himself in his Test whites on social media. Captioning the image with “Reporting for national duty,” Pant expressed his enthusiasm as he prepares to return to the format where he’s had some of his most memorable moments.

Pant, who made his Test debut in England in 2018, has faced the English side in 12 Tests so far, scoring 781 runs, including a career-best 146 at Edgbaston in 2022. Nine of those appearances came on English soil, where he amassed 556 runs at an average of 32.70.

While Pant has enjoyed some standout performances against England, his recent form in Test cricket was mixed. During the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, he played all five Tests, scoring 255 runs at an average of 28.33, with just one half-century.

The Indian team arrived in the UK on June 7 and quickly got down to business, beginning intense training sessions ahead of the high-stakes series. The tour marks the opening chapter of the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship cycle for both India and England.

This series also ushers in a new era for Indian cricket, following the Test retirements of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, India will open the series against England at Headingley on June 20. The second Test is scheduled for July 2 at Edgbaston, followed by the third at Lord’s beginning July 10.

The fourth Test will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester starting July 23, with the final match to be held at the Kennington Oval in London from July 31.

India will be looking to end a long drought, having not won a Test series in England since their 2007 triumph. (Source: IANS)