Gripping Trailer of Telugu Supernatural Thriller Series ‘Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting’ Unveiled

Chennai— The makers of the much-anticipated supernatural thriller Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting, directed by Krishna Poluru, unveiled its gripping trailer on Thursday, generating excitement among fans and thriller enthusiasts alike.

The Telugu-language series, starring Abhignya Vuthaluru and Charan Lakkaraju, is set to stream on ZEE5 from June 27. With its eerie folklore, buried secrets, and a fearless female lead, the series promises a binge-worthy, edge-of-your-seat experience.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F50uSc581voSet in the 1980s, Viraatapalem transports viewers to a remote village haunted by a chilling curse—every bride in the village mysteriously dies on her wedding day. The curse has paralyzed the community for over a decade; weddings have ceased, and the village is now home only to the very young and the very old, as fear grips every household.

Enter PC Meena, a bold and unflinching police constable portrayed by Abhignya Vuthaluru. Assigned to the cursed village, Meena refuses to accept the superstitions at face value. She teams up with a reformed convict, played by Charan Lakkaraju, and together they begin unraveling the dark mystery the village would rather keep buried.

Speaking about the series, director Krishna Poluru said:

“Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting is set in a village paralyzed by a haunting belief. The fear of the curse has silenced the community, but this story is about breaking that silence. We’ve created a world that is eerie yet emotionally grounded—where one woman dares to ask the question everyone else is too afraid to voice.”

Producer KV Sriram of South Indian Screens added:

“This story struck a chord with me from the beginning. It’s haunting, layered, and deeply connected to the silent fears many communities carry. Having spent years working in television, both behind and in front of the camera, this project gave me a chance to explore something darker and more atmospheric. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve created.”

Abhignya Vuthaluru, who leads the series, shared her experience:

“This role demanded strength, vulnerability, and a lot of sensitivity—especially in a world where fear trumps facts. Shooting in real villages with real people added a rawness and authenticity I hope the audience will deeply connect with.”

With its combination of suspense, folklore, and an emotionally resonant storyline, Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting is set to be a compelling addition to the growing list of must-watch Telugu web series. (Source: IANS)