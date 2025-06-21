Deepak Parashar to Portray Inspector Rakesh Maria in Munawar Faruqui-Starrer ‘First Copy’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai — Veteran actor Deepak Parashar is set to take on the role of Inspector Rakesh Maria in the upcoming streaming series First Copy, marking a compelling entry into the gritty underworld of 1990s Mumbai.

The series, which also marks Munawar Faruqui’s dramatic acting debut, explores the shadowy world of film piracy at the height of the CD and DVD boom—a time when pirated copies became the underground currency of Bollywood fandom.

Parashar steps into the shoes of Inspector Maria, a sharp, determined cop on the trail of a fast-growing piracy racket. His character, inspired by the real-life former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria, adds intensity and moral weight to the show’s cat-and-mouse tension.

“Playing Inspector Rakesh Maria allowed me to revisit the moral complexity of justice in a city constantly in flux,” Parashar said. “First Copy may be set in the 90s, but its themes—crime, media, power—are still incredibly relevant today.”

The recently released trailer has sparked considerable buzz online, with fans eager to see Munawar Faruqui in a dramatic avatar. Known for his wit and resilience on reality shows like Lock Upp 1 and Bigg Boss 17, both of which he won, Munawar now steps into a completely different realm with this role.

Reflecting on his debut performance, Munawar shared, “This is a completely new world for me, and I’m just grateful for the love and encouragement I’ve received so far. First Copy is my first step into acting, and I’ve tried to give it everything I’ve got.”

The series also features Gulshan Grover, Krystle D’Souza, and a strong ensemble cast, painting a vivid picture of a city caught between Bollywood glamour and underworld greed. The trailer teases high-stakes drama, covert deals, and the rise of a black market that thrived on audience obsession for early access to cinema.

Directed by Farhan Zamma, First Copy will premiere on June 20 on Amazon MX Player. (Source: IANS)