From Raj Kundra to Raftaar, Anshula Kapoor to Maheep Kapoor – Contestants of ‘The Traitors’ Unveiled

Mumbai– The much-anticipated Indian adaptation of the hit international reality format The Traitors has officially unveiled its 20 contestants, featuring an eclectic mix of celebrities including Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, and Jasmin Bhasin, among others.

Joining them on the show are Apoorva Agnihotri, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Lakshmi Manchu, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Sufi Motiwala, all ready to face the ultimate test of trust, deception, and betrayal.

Hosted by Karan Johar

The show will be hosted by acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar, who brings his signature flair and charisma to the intense psychological game.

“Characterized by lies, deceit, betrayal, and a whole lot of drama, ‘The Traitors’ is a show to watch out for!” said Johar. “You’ll see me enjoy myself to the hilt, orchestrating the gameplay while having a front-row seat to all the chaos, conflicts, and conspiracies among the 20 players.”

A Game of Deception at a Royal Palace

Set against the regal backdrop of Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan, the show features contestants embarking on a mission to win a significant cash prize, earned through a series of physical and mental challenges. But there’s a twist: among them hide secretly selected “traitors,” chosen at the start by Karan himself.

The rest, labeled “faithful,” must uncover and eliminate the traitors before they are picked off one by one.

“The drama gets way too real, and the stakes even more so,” Karan added. “All strategies go out the window the moment I choose the traitors. So, rise and shine—because it’s Dhokha Time!”

Streaming on Prime Video from June 12

Produced by BBC Studios India Productions in collaboration with All3Media International, The Traitors is the Indian adaptation of the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning format originally developed by IDTV.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India, shared his excitement:

“With ‘The Traitors,’ we’re diving into a format unlike anything India has seen before. It’s a gripping, edgy, and wildly unpredictable show that redefines what reality entertainment can be.”

He added, “The Indian version brings its own unique flavor while staying true to the essence of the global hit—an intense game where trust is fragile, and betrayal is just a heartbeat away.”

The Traitors premieres June 12 on Prime Video, with new episodes streaming every Thursday. (Source: IANS)