‘Garudan Is an Emotion Brought to Life by Your Love,’ Says Soori as Film Marks One Year

Chennai– Tamil actor Soori, who continues to carve a niche for himself with back-to-back hits, took to social media on Saturday to express heartfelt gratitude to fans as his acclaimed film ‘Garudan’ celebrated its first anniversary.

Sharing a message on his X (formerly Twitter) timeline, Soori wrote in Tamil:

“One Year of Garudan. Garudan is an emotion that came to life through your love. This one year will remain a treasured memory for the rest of my life. Your unwavering support and trust are etched deep in my heart. Thank you so much.”

The emotional post resonated widely among fans, with fellow actor Unni Mukundan, who starred alongside Soori and Sasikumar, resharing it on his Instagram story.

A Powerful Collaboration

Directed by R.S. Durai Senthilkumar and written by acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran, Garudan was a neo-noir action drama that struck a powerful chord with audiences upon its release in 2024.

With themes of friendship, betrayal, and revenge, the film explores how the relationship among three childhood friends changes under the weight of time and circumstances. Its gritty narrative and emotionally charged storytelling contributed to its resounding box office success.

The film featured a stellar ensemble cast including Samuthirakani, Revathi Sharma, Sshivada Nair, Mime Gopi, and Mottai Rajendran.

Behind the Scenes

The film’s haunting and evocative music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, with Arthur A. Wilson handling cinematography. Pradeep E. Raghav edited the film, and G. Durairaj served as art director. Garudan was produced by K. Kumar under the banner of Lark Studios.

Soori’s Rise as a Lead Actor

If Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 1 marked Soori’s transformation into a serious lead actor, it was Garudan that solidified his position as a bankable hero in Tamil cinema. The film’s success proved to be a turning point not only for Soori but also for every member of the cast.

Garudan is more than just a film—it has become a cultural moment for fans and creators alike. (Source: IANS)