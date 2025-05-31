Fardeen Khan Unveils His Character Dev from ‘Housefull 5’ Ahead of June 6 Release

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– As excitement builds for the upcoming comedy extravaganza Housefull 5, actor Fardeen Khan has introduced his character, Dev, with a stylish reveal on social media, adding to the growing anticipation among fans.

Taking to Instagram, Fardeen shared a series of suave photographs showcasing his new avatar. Dressed in a white see-through sleeveless T-shirt paired with a matching coat, the Heyy Babyy actor flaunted his toned physique and made a striking impression.

“Meet Dev. See you at the cinemas on the 6th of June. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5… Directed by @tarun_mansukhani,” Fardeen captioned the post, while also crediting his glam team including photographer Jignesh C. Panchal, makeup artists @saffrn_hues_by_jas and @damakeuplab, and celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

Adding to the buzz, the makers have released a new track titled “The Phoogdi Dance”, a lively number that features veteran actor Nana Patekar leading the ensemble cast in a high-energy performance. Scored by Tanishk Bagchi in collaboration with Krattex—who also lends his voice—the song brings another dose of vibrant fun to the franchise.

A Star-Studded Comedy Spectacle

Housefull 5 boasts a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Chitrangada Singh, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir, among others.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film’s trailer sets the stage aboard a luxurious cruise ship, where a twist-filled inheritance drama unfolds. With Nana Patekar narrating, the plot kicks off when a character named Ranjit announces a £69 billion will in favor of someone named Jolly—only to have three Jollys surface to claim it. The billion-pound question? Who is the real Jolly?

Release Details

Backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, Housefull 5 is set to hit theatres on June 6, promising a rollercoaster of laughter, confusion, and star-powered entertainment. (Source: IANS)