First track of Ananya Panday’s debut series ‘Call Me Bae’ out

Mumbai– The makers of Ananya Panday-starrer upcoming debut series ‘Call Me Bae’ on Tuesday released its first track titled ‘Vekh Sohneyaa’, which highlights her journey of finding herself and love in Mumbai.

‘Vekh Sohneyaa’ which is written and performed by Charan and Bombay the Artist, and produced by Dishant, perfectly encapsulates the spirit of ‘Call Me Bae’, where self-love meets romantic allure.

The track serves as the ultimate prelude to Bae’s (Ananya) vibrant and nuanced journey. The video dazzles with its dynamic visuals, capturing Bae as she steps into her new life in Mumbai. In the midst of the hustle and bustle, Bae learns more about herself through her close-knit friendships and her new beau.

Talking about the track, Ananya shared: “The love and enthusiasm for the trailer has been overwhelming and I couldn’t have asked for a better introduction to my character Bella and the series.”

“From the moment I first heard ‘Vekh Sohneyaa’ I’ve been hooked, it has truly captured my heart and been on repeat in my playlist. Big kudos to the music team for creating such a vibe that’s got everyone, including me, grooving,” she added.

The video vividly brings to life Ananya’s portrayal of a young woman navigating the complexities of identity and romance, making it the perfect curtain-raiser for the series.

Singer Charan said: ” ‘Vekh Sohneyaa’ is about the beauty of self-discovery and finding love in unexpected ways. We wanted to create an experience that mirrors the emotional journey of the series, captures the essence of Ananya’s character and the vibrant spirit of BomBae.”

Lending her voice to ‘Vekh Sohneyaa’, singer, lyricist and composer Bombay the Artist, added: “It’s been a fantastic experience bringing ‘Vekh Sohneyaa’ to life. The track pulls you into the world of Call Me Bae from its first note and is all about the vibrant vibes of BomBae and Bella’s journey – that is fast paced yet soulful. I am thrilled for the audience to step into the world of Call Me Bae with this track.”

‘Call Me Bae’ is a Dharmatic Entertainment production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. The series is created by Ishita Moitra, and directed by Collin D’Cunha,

It revolves around the story of Bae, who upon being downsized from heiress to hustler, discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.

The eight-part series stars Ananya in the lead role, and features an ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

The series will premiere on Prime Video on September 6. (IANS)