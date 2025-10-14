Ravi Mohan Debuts as Lyricist with Heartfelt Ode to Mothers ‘Enn Vaanam Neeye’

- Advertisement -

CHENNAI– Actor and producer Ravi Mohan has officially added another title to his creative repertoire — lyricist — with the release of his deeply emotional lyrical music video Enn Vaanam Neeye, a touching tribute to the love and strength of mothers.

The song, composed and sung by Keneeshaa, captures the quiet grace and unspoken power of maternal affection. Featuring heartfelt lyrics penned by Ravi Mohan, the single reflects the countless blessings and moments of warmth that define a mother’s presence.

Speaking about his debut as a lyricist, Ravi Mohan said, “Writing for the first time felt like opening a very emotional part of myself. ‘Enn Vaanam Neeye’ is inspired by the everyday magic mothers create — those small, unnoticed moments that make life beautiful. I wanted to express that love and gratitude in the simplest, most honest words possible. This song is my heartfelt tribute to all mothers, especially mine.”

Keneeshaa, who both composed and performed the song, described it as a deeply personal experience. “This song came from a very pure place in my heart,” she said. “While composing and singing ‘Enn Vaanam Neeye,’ I kept thinking of my mother — and how mothers become the sky that shelters us, even when we don’t realise it. It’s not just a song; it’s an emotion we all carry. I hope every listener feels their mother’s warmth through this melody.”

The lyrical video, now available across major streaming platforms, has been produced by Ravi Mohan’s own banner, Ravi Mohan Studios. The project features Karthik Yogi as Creative Director and Balachandran G as Creative Producer.

In addition to acting and producing, Ravi Mohan has also ventured into directing. His directorial debut, An Ordinary Man, features actor Yogi Babu in the lead and is being produced under the same studio. (Source: IANS)