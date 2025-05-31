Acharya Pramod Krishnam Sparks Controversy with Remarks on Rahul Gandhi’s Popularity in Pakistan

- Advertisement -

Ghaziabad– Spiritual leader and political commentator Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, claiming that Gandhi would win “with a thumping majority” if he contested elections in Pakistan, owing to his alleged popularity there.

The remark follows the circulation of several viral videos of Rahul Gandhi in Pakistani social media circles.

Speaking to IANS, Acharya Krishnam said, “If Rahul Gandhi contests elections from Pakistan, he will win with a thumping majority. He does not trust Indian leaders or institutions. When the Indian Army says it has given a befitting reply to Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi asks for proof. But if a Pakistani leader says something, he immediately believes it. This is why the people of Pakistan love him so much—and it seems he, too, has a deep affection for Pakistan.”

Krishnam’s comments come amid ongoing criticism from the Congress leader about the government’s actions, including the recent Operation Sindoor. Gandhi had raised concerns and questioned External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar about the details of the mission, specifically asking how many Indian aircraft had been lost.

“Rahul Gandhi has made it a habit to question the Indian Army, the Parliament, and the Constitution,” Krishnam said, further claiming, “When a child goes astray, there is usually hope of reform. But despite coming from a prominent family, Rahul Gandhi seems completely spoiled. I don’t see any chance of him improving. Still, I advise him not to speak against the country.”

Modi vs Indira Gandhi: A Leadership Comparison

Krishnam also responded to comparisons being drawn between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by some Congress leaders.

“Indira Gandhi was a strong and popular leader who taught Pakistan a lesson. But this country has never had a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi,” he said. “Today, India commands global respect and fear because of him.”

On Congress and Internal Dissent

Commenting on the recent controversy over Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai sharing personal photos of Prime Minister Modi’s family, Krishnam alleged that Rai was merely acting under instructions.

“Ajay Rai is just a pawn. The real mastermind behind such acts is Rahul Gandhi,” he claimed. “When Rahul Gandhi loses elections, democracy is dead. When he wins, democracy is alive again. If the Supreme Court rules in his favor, the judiciary is great. Rahul Gandhi is an abnormal person.”

Asked whether recent praise of PM Modi by senior Congress leaders like Salman Khurshid and Shashi Tharoor—particularly on issues such as the abrogation of Article 370—indicated a brewing rebellion within the party, Krishnam declined to speculate.

“I don’t want to comment on internal dissent in Congress. But the truth stands regardless of who acknowledges it. If Narendra Modi were not Prime Minister, there would be no Ram Temple, no abolition of Triple Talaq, and no firm stance against Pakistan. A leader who sacrifices everything for the national interest deserves recognition,” he concluded.