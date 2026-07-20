Yuvraj Urges India to Regroup After Disappointing UK Tour

New Delhi–Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said the national team’s recent struggles in the United Kingdom should be viewed as part of a broader transition, but urged the players and team management to reassess their approach and respond strongly.

Yuvraj said uncertainty can grow when results deteriorate, particularly over team selection and the balance between pace and spin.

“When things aren’t going well, you start getting confused about whether to play fast bowlers or spinners. It would have been good to play a spinner, but at the end of the day, it’s the team’s call,” Yuvraj told JioStar.

His comments followed India’s decision to leave left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav out of the third ODI against England at Lord’s. India lost the match by 27 runs and conceded the three-game series 2-1.

Yuvraj said criticism was inevitable after a poor run but argued that India’s recent achievements should not be forgotten.

“You’ve won the Champions Trophy, you’ve won back-to-back T20 World Cups, and now you’ve lost six T20Is in a row. Somewhere down the line, the game levels everyone, and nobody is bigger than the game. That’s how the game reminds us of that. We need to understand it and accept the criticism,” he said.

The 2011 World Cup winner said the integration of new players made short-term inconsistency more likely as India rebuilt its squad.

“At the same time, people shouldn’t forget what this Indian team has achieved over the last couple of years, winning three major titles. The team is in transition, new players are coming in, and phases like these are bound to happen. Now it’s time to rethink and bounce back,” Yuvraj said. (Source: IANS)