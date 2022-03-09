Enjoy Lunch Buffet at Sudbury’s Paani Restaurant From Friday Through Sunday

SUDBURY, MA- Paani, which has been ranked as one of the best Indian restaurants in Massachusetts, today announced that starting Friday, March 11, 2022, it will now serve Luncheon Buffet from 11:30 am—2:30 pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Located right off Route 20 in Sudbury, MA, Paani has been ranked as one of the best Indian restaurants in Massachusetts by Best Things Massachusetts. It serves both North and South Indian cuisine. In addition to providing a fine dining ambience at the restaurant, Paani also provides catering services for special occasions, corporate events and weddings.

Paani is the brainchild of former Boston television producer and host of the weekly show Asian Entertainment TV, Vimi Verma.

Situated in a beautiful location in Sudbury, Paani seats 75 guests with an outside patio seating for 35. The restaurant is located at 530 A Boston Post Road in Sudbury.

Paani, the only woman-owned Indian restaurant in Greater Boston, has a bar, ambiance and an open layout with big windows looking outside. It offers buffets for lunch and a variety of food menus for dinner, including soups and salads, vegetarian and non-vegetarian appetizers and main course entries and seafood.