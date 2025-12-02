Ekal Dance Deewane 2025 Showcases Youth Leadership, Cultural Expression, and Community Support

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–The Boston chapter of Ekal Vidyalaya held its annual Dance Deewane 2025 program last month, bringing together families, students, and community members for a full day of youth-led performances and fundraising in support of education initiatives in rural India.

The event was organized by high school students Aanya Jain and Aaria Madan Nagpal, who led planning efforts, managed registrations, and oversaw event-day coordination. Their work continued the program’s purpose of giving young people opportunities to organize community activities tied to service.

This year’s event saw 170 registrations, with participants representing a range of ages and dance backgrounds. Families filled the auditorium to support the performers throughout the day.

Dancers presented classical pieces in Bharatanatyam, Kathak, and Odissi, with choreography referencing traditional themes and deities such as Lord Shiva, Goddess Saraswati, and Goddess Kali. Senior and junior groups also performed non-classical, fusion, and Bollywood routines. The range of styles reflected the program’s goal of encouraging children to explore and present diverse aspects of Indian dance traditions.

Teachers and choreographers prepared students for the event over several weeks, and many participants appeared on stage for the first time.

The judging panel for this year’s Dance Deewane included Kohal Das, Nivedita Chakraborty, Padmini Dev, Sunita Ramnani, Swati Bhargava, and Parita Amin, all of whom volunteered their time to evaluate performances and provide feedback.

The program welcomed Manorma Choudhury, author of Ashtnaika, as Chief Guest. She spoke about the importance of cultural education and encouraged students to continue participating in the arts.

Ram and Meetu Gupta sponsored the awards and participated in recognizing winners across categories. Additional sponsors and vendors supported venue operations, printing, refreshments, logistics, and award distribution.

Dance Deewane 2025 raised funds to support 17 Ekal schools, contributing to the organization’s mission of providing basic education in underserved rural areas. Funds will also assist Ekal Vidyalaya’s broader programs, including digital learning, women’s empowerment initiatives, vocational training, and basic healthcare outreach.

The event relied on the efforts of student and adult volunteers who supported registration, backstage coordination, audio and printing needs, and general logistics. Parents also assisted with rehearsal preparation and costuming.

Ekal Boston Chapter Co-Presidents Arushee Divyakirti and Manisha Kumar acknowledged the efforts of students, families, and volunteers who contributed to the event. They also recognized Manisha Jain, Executive Director of Ekal USA, for her guidance and support during planning.