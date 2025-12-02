Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anupam Kher, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas “What Dreams Are Made Of” on Their 7th Anniversary

MUMBAI, India — Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just hit the 7-year mark, and the Desi Girl is still swooning over her pop-star husband.

Priyanka melted the internet after reposting Nick’s gushy anniversary tribute, where he shared a beachside photo of her and wrote, “7 years married to my dream girl.” She fired right back with an even sweeter line: “You are what dreams are made of.”

The power couple, who tied the knot in twin Indian and Christian ceremonies back in December 2018, have been serving love-story goals since day one. From Nick sliding into her DMs to their first flirty meet-up at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, sparks flew fast — and by July 2018, he was down on one knee in London.

Today, the duo share daughter Malti Marie, born via surrogacy in 2022, and still make time for each other despite their packed schedules. Priyanka even hopped over to L.A. for Thanksgiving, calling herself “grateful for health, joy, togetherness” and, of course, her family.

Love looks good on these two — seven years in, and the honeymoon phase clearly isn’t going anywhere.

Ranveer Singh Says Sorry After “Kantara” Mimicry Sparks Outrage

MUMBAI, India — Ranveer Singh is doing cleanup duty after a storm of backlash over his mimicry of Rishab Shetty’s sacred Daiva act from “Kantara Chapter 1” at IFFI 2025.

A video from the event went viral showing Ranveer referring to Chamundi Daiva as a “female ghost” before reenacting the intense possession scene. Fans, cultural groups, and the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti blasted him for insulting a revered deity — with HJS even filing an official complaint.

Now, the actor is apologizing. Ranveer took to Instagram, insisting he meant no disrespect. “My intention was to highlight Rishabh’s incredible performance. Actor to actor, I know how much it takes to perform that scene,” he wrote, adding that he holds “deep respect for every culture, tradition, and belief.” He closed with a straightforward, “If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”

To make things even more awkward, Rishab Shetty himself was in the audience and reportedly tried to signal Ranveer to stop mid-act, reminding him that Daiva portrayals are sacred and never meant to be mimicked casually.

The “Kantara” series centers around the powerful deities worshipped by Karnataka’s Tulu community — and fans weren’t having any jokes or reenactments.

Ranveer got the message loud and clear.

Anupam Kher Gets Emotional About How Sons See Their Fathers Over Time

MUMBAI, India — Anupam Kher just hit fans right in the heart with a moving reflection on how a son’s view of his father changes through life — from childhood hero to misunderstood figure, and finally to the man you wish you could still learn from.

In a video shared on Instagram, the veteran actor broke down the emotional evolution in simple but powerful lines. “A son’s relationship with his father is an amazing one,” Kher said, explaining how every stage of life reshapes that bond.

Kher walked through the journey: at five, Dad knows everything; at ten, maybe not; by fourteen, he “doesn’t know anything”; at sixteen, he’s “gone mad”; at eighteen, he’s impossible to take seriously. But by the late twenties and thirties, that arrogance fades — and by forty-five, Dad was “always right.” At fifty, Kher said, “I wish my father were here. I could learn something from him.”

He ended with a message that hit home for many: never disrespect a father’s experience. “Never argue with your father. Be quiet, or walk away — but never let his respect be tarnished. Because a father knows everything.”

A simple message, delivered beautifully — and clearly resonating with anyone who’s lived that arc.

Kareena Kapoor Teases Saif Ali Khan With a Mom-Life Joke Every Parent Gets

MUMBAI, India — Kareena Kapoor just delivered a hilarious reality check to husband Saif Ali Khan — and every parent of young kids is nodding along.

Bebo hopped onto Instagram Stories and reposted a meme that perfectly sums up the chaos of parenting two little boys. “I’m just a mom standing in front of my husband, trying to say something that I no longer remember because our kids have interrupted us 175 times,” the post read.

Kareena tagged it straight to Saif with a cheeky note: “Oh hi Saif,” plus a heart and laughing emojis — classic Bebo humor.

The couple, married since 2012, are parents to internet darling Taimur and his younger brother Jeh, who arrived in 2021. And between films, shoots, and Netflix specials like “Dining with the Kapoors,” their household is anything but quiet.

Kareena is currently shooting her next film, Meghna Gulzar’s “Daayra,” co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran — a fresh pairing fans are excited for. She even dropped photos from Day 1 on set, asking fans to send “love and blessings.”

Even with a packed schedule, Bebo’s mom-life struggle is as relatable as it gets. (Source: IANS)