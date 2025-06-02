Ed Sheeran Teases New Single ‘Sapphire’ Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Global pop sensation Ed Sheeran is building anticipation for his upcoming single “Sapphire”, teasing fans with a vibrant behind-the-scenes video that features none other than Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and acclaimed singer Arijit Singh.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Sheeran shared a teaser clip offering a sneak peek into the multicultural vibe of Sapphire. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen singing parts of the song, while Sheeran and Arijit enjoy coffee together on a scenic barge. The teaser also captures Sheeran immersing himself in Indian culture—singing in Hindi, getting a Punjabi tattoo, playing traditional Indian instruments, and interacting with college students dancing to the track.

Sapphire is the third single from Sheeran’s forthcoming album Play, following the success of Old Phone and Azizam. The new track is set to release on June 5, 2025.

This collaboration marks another memorable meeting between Sheeran and Shah Rukh Khan. The two first met last year when Sheeran visited SRK’s Mumbai home, Mannat, sparking viral moments online. In a joint Instagram post, they struck SRK’s iconic pose and captioned it, “This is the Shape of Us spreading love.”

In that video, Shah Rukh wore a loose-fitting printed shirt with ripped jeans and sneakers, while Sheeran sported black pants, a marble-print sweatshirt, and Jordans. The duo danced to “Deewangi Deewangi” from SRK’s hit film Om Shanti Om, much to the delight of fans who flooded the comments with admiration for the cross-cultural camaraderie.

During that visit, Sheeran also performed a private concert for SRK at Mannat—an intimate gesture that solidified their creative connection.

With Sapphire set to blend Western pop with Indian musical influences, fans around the globe are eagerly waiting to see how this high-profile collaboration unfolds. (Source: IANS)