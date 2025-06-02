Bollywood Roundup: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Manushi Chhillar, and more…

- Advertisement -

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday’s ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’ Set for Valentine’s 2026 Release

Mumbai– The upcoming romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is set to hit theaters on February 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Producer Karan Johar announced the release date on Instagram, sharing a photo of Kartik and Ananya kissing behind an Indian passport with the caption: “Signed, sealed & delivering hamaari Ray ki Rumi! In cinemas next Valentine’s.”

This film marks the duo’s second collaboration after Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) and also signals a renewed partnership between Kartik and Dharma Productions following their earlier fallout over Dostana 2.

Kartik, who recently won the IIFA Award for Best Actor for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, continues his rise in Bollywood, while Johar has seen shifts in his own career, including selling a stake in his company to Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, the force behind India’s Covishield vaccine.

Manushi Chhillar Reflects on Journey from Miss World Winner to Judge

Mumbai– Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has come full circle—returning to the iconic stage, this time as a judge. The 2017 titleholder recently shared how the pageant transformed her life and how she now hopes to inspire a new generation of changemakers.

“‘Beauty with a purpose’ is the soul of Miss World,” Manushi told IANS. “Back then, I was a 20-year-old with a vision and a project. I remember Gem’s words: ‘Isn’t it better to light one candle in the dark, than not to see at all?’ These women on stage aren’t just here to be admired—they’re here to ignite change.”

Manushi also shared behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram, writing, “From being crowned to now judging the competition—it’s an honor to return to the Miss World stage. Nervous and excited for the contestants! An unforgettable night of beauty, purpose, and power.”

Crowned Miss World in 2017, Manushi was the sixth Indian to win the title, ending a 17-year drought. She debuted in Bollywood with Samrat Prithviraj and has since appeared in The Great Indian Family and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Shilpa Shetty Shares Her Vacation Mood with a Dose of Fun and Fitness

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrapped up her last working day before vacation with a fun, motivational post on Instagram that perfectly captured her excitement.

In a lighthearted reel, Shilpa is seen dancing and goofing around—first in a nightsuit, then switching to sporty athleisure as she jokingly “works out” in a bathroom. Captioning the clip, she wrote: “My motivation on the last day of work… just before I leave for my holiday. #HolidayMotivation #VacationMood #Fun #Crazy.”

Known for her fitness and humor, Shilpa regularly shares workout routines, yoga sessions, and her popular ‘Sunday Binge’ treats with fans.

She also recently praised husband Raj Kundra for his role in The Traitors, Amazon Prime Video India’s new psychological reality series hosted by Karan Johar. Sharing the show’s poster, she wrote: “Woohoo… can’t wait to watch this one! All the best, my Cookie @onlyrajkundra.”

The Traitors, set at Rajasthan’s Suryagarh Palace, premiered May 30 and features a star-studded cast including Anshula Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Raftaar, Uorfi Javed, and more.

Boney Kapoor Gets Playful with Gen Z Crowd, Joins Daughter Khushi and Friends

Mumbai– Film producer Boney Kapoor was spotted hanging out with Gen Z company, including his daughter Khushi Kapoor and her friends, in a fun moment captured by social media personality Orry.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Orry captioned it, “Boney Kapoor got more rizz than people who call him ‘Uncle’.” (For the uninitiated, “rizz” is Gen Z slang for charm or charisma.)

The lighthearted clip shows Kapoor enjoying the vibe with the younger crowd, showcasing his easygoing side.

Earlier this year, Kapoor made headlines for acquiring land for the upcoming NOIDA Film City. He shared photos and details on Instagram, outlining the vision and development plans for the project, located just a few kilometers from the new Jewar Airport.

He also recently shared a heartfelt memory of his late wife, actress Sridevi, posting a throwback of her effortlessly stylish airport look from 2015.

Vijay Varma Hints at ‘New Beginnings’ After Reported Breakup with Tamannaah Bhatia

Mumbai– Actor Vijay Varma is stepping into a new phase of his life, announcing a fresh professional beginning just months after reports of his breakup with actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

On Monday, the Darlings star shared an Instagram Story featuring a bouquet and a handwritten note from filmmaker Hansal Mehta, welcoming him to a new project. “New beginnings,” Varma captioned the post.

While details of the project remain under wraps, the collaboration with Mehta—known for acclaimed works like Scam 1992 and Shahid—marks a significant moment in Varma’s career, following standout roles in Dahaad, Jaane Jaan, and the Mirzapur series.

On the personal front, Varma and Tamannaah, who met on the sets of Lust Stories 2, have reportedly ended their two-year relationship. Although neither has publicly confirmed the split, sources say the breakup was amicable and the two plan to remain friends.

Sunny Leone Wraps Up Bilingual South Film, Grateful for Memories Made on Set

Mumbai– Actress Sunny Leone has officially completed shooting for her upcoming bilingual South Indian film. Sharing her excitement on Instagram, she posted photos from the wrap-up celebration and wrote, “So happy to wrap my next bilingual South film with a full heart—grateful for every moment and memory made on set.”

In the pictures, Sunny is seen cutting a cake and posing with the cast and crew. The film, shot in both Tamil and Telugu, has now moved into post-production, with details on the title and release expected soon.

Meanwhile, Sunny is also gearing up for her Hollywood debut, where she plays a UN peacekeeping soldier in an upcoming independent film. Leaked set photos show her in military gear amid a war-torn backdrop, hinting at an intense action narrative.

Recently seen hosting MTV Splitsvilla X5, Sunny is also involved in several other South Indian projects and an upcoming Netflix series.

Kiara Advani Shows Love for Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Param Mood’ Post

Mumbai– Actress Kiara Advani couldn’t resist showing affection for husband Sidharth Malhotra after he shared a lighthearted Instagram post teasing his “Param mood.”

Sidharth posted cheerful photos of himself enjoying a meal, captioned, “Param mood: good food and calm corners.” Looking relaxed in a grey tee, jacket, and sunglasses, the actor’s post quickly caught Kiara’s attention—she responded with a red heart emoji in the comments.

The post comes as Sidharth gears up for the release of his next film, Param Sundari, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the romantic comedy hits theaters July 25, 2025. Sidharth plays Param, with Janhvi as Sundari.

The first teaser, unveiled on May 29, showcased a blend of North Indian charm and South Indian grace, set against Kerala’s scenic backwaters and lush tea plantations.

Sonu Sood Dedicates Miss World Humanitarian Award to Mothers, Students, and Migrants

Mumbai– Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has been honored with the Miss World Humanitarian Award, which he has dedicated to unsung heroes — from mothers and students to resilient migrants.

Sharing photos of the ceremony on Instagram, where he was presented the award by Rana Daggubati, Sonu wrote:

“This award belongs to every mother who prayed for a bus to take her child home, every student who couldn’t afford education but never stopped dreaming, and every migrant who walked miles yet never lost hope. Grateful and humbled to receive the Miss World Humanitarian Award — this is for every heart that cares.”

Known for his extensive relief work during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonu has launched several initiatives through his Sood Charity Foundation, including the Sonu Sood Scholarship for underprivileged students.

Previously, he received the SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and founded his production company, Shakti Sagar Productions, in memory of his father.

On the acting front, Sonu was recently seen in Fateh, an action thriller where he stars alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Vijay Raaz, playing a former agent taking on a cybercrime syndicate.

Sonakshi Sinha Gets Makeup Help from Husband Zaheer Iqbal: ‘I’m Bored Already’

Mumbai– Actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a playful Get Ready With Me video on Instagram, where her husband Zaheer Iqbal stepped in as her makeup artist.

In the clip, Zaheer jokingly said, “I’m bored already,” as he began helping Sonakshi. Despite her teasing warnings not to ruin her products, he did a surprisingly good job and even offered to style her hair. Sonakshi praised his efforts, saying, “Husband did my makeup today… and I could totally go out with it.”

The couple, who tied the knot on June 23 after seven years of dating, celebrated their engagement anniversary last December by skydiving. They first met at a party hosted by Salman Khan, who launched both of their film careers.

Sonakshi debuted in Dabangg, while Zaheer made his debut with Notebook under Salman Khan Films. (Source: IANS)