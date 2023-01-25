Dr. Ruchi Gupta Among Start-up Pitch Finalists for AMWA Healthcare Innovation Challenge

- Advertisement -

Schaumburg, IL— Five women physician entrepreneurs, including Dr. Ruchi Gupta, have been selected as Start-up Pitch Finalists for the 1st American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA) Healthcare Innovation Challenge.

At 1:00 pm ET on Saturday, March 25th, as part of AMWA’s 108th Annual Meeting in Philadelphia, the five finalists will compete for the grand prize of $10,000 cash plus a one-year membership in MATTER.health.

All finalists will also be awarded an AMWAxCEL Fellowship, which offers additional expert support for their start-up endeavor.

Dr. Gupta, MD MPH, is a professor of pediatrics and medicine at Northwestern University and at Lurie Children’s Hospital. She is founder of Yobee Care, Inc.

The 2023 AMWA Healthcare Innovation Challenge Start-up Pitch Finalists are:

Eun Jung Choi, MD, PhD, MBA, CEO and Founder of Spave Science, Inc.

Paula Doyle, MD, FPMRS, CEO and Founder of EndoGlow

Ruchi Gupta, MD, MPH, Founder of Yobee Care, Inc.

Maggie Koos, MD, MS, Founder of Koos Medical Innovations, LLC

Grace Lin, MD, MBA, CEO of HeartScreen Health

“The AMWA 2023 Healthcare Innovation Challenge pitch finalists were selected from a pool of highly talented applicants,” said Dima Elissa, MBA, AMWA Innovation Challenge Committee Chair and Founder and CEO of VisMed3D. “Their bold and visionary ideas, coupled with their relentless determination, are a testament to the power of innovation and the impact it can have on improving patient care. These women physician entrepreneurs are true leaders in their field and we are honored to recognize their achievements.”

The AMWA 2023 Healthcare Innovation Challenge will also feature a Poster Session that is open to applications from all women entrepreneurs in healthcare. Three winning posters will be recognized with an AMWAxCEL Fellowship. Poster abstracts are being accepted for review through February 10. Interested parties can apply at: bit.ly/amwainnovate2023

“Women physicians and other women healthcare leaders play critical roles in our healthcare system and we represent and have a unique understanding of the needs of women patients,” said AMWA President, Theresa Rohr-Kirchgraber, MD, who is Professor of Medicine at AU/UGA Medical Partnership. “These are some of the many reasons it’s a strategic miss that women-led startups receive less than 3% of venture capital funding. We created the AMWA Healthcare Innovation Challenge to help change this dynamic. On behalf of AMWA, I extend congratulations and best of luck to all five of our Start-up Pitch Finalists. We thank each and every one of our participants for their inspiration and dedication to pursuing their brilliant ideas!”

AMWA thanks 2023 Healthcare Innovation Challenge sponsors MATTER.health, the premier healthcare incubator and innovation hub, World Business Chicago, the city of Chicago’s public-private economic development agency, and iBIO, the state trade association that represents biosciences jobs in Illinois, primarily in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

For more information about the #AMWA2023 Annual Meeting, visit: bit.ly/amwa2023

American Medical Women’s Association is a multispecialty organization of women physicians committed to advancing women in medicine, advocating for equity, and ensuring excellence in health care.