Dr. Dinesh Patel to Discuss Common Knee, Shoulder, Hip and Hand Disorders at Health Expo

BURLINGTON, MA– Orthopedic surgeons Dr. Dinesh Patel, MD will discuss common knee, shoulder, hip and hand disorders at the 8th Annual Health, Fitness & Wellness Expo on Sunday, April 10th, at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

The day-long event is free to all attendees, but registration is required. To register for free, please click here.

The expo is sponsored by Harvard Pilgrim HealthCare, Point32Health, Tufts Health Plan, KnowYourMeds, and eternalHealth. The day-long Expo will be held from 9:300 am to 4:30 pm on April 10, 2022 at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

Dr. Patel is a founding member of the Arthroscopy Association of North America and the International Association of Arthroscopy. He has received many awards internationally for his pioneering work in Arthroscopic surgery. Mass General Hospital and Sports Medicine Leadership established The Dinesh G. Patel M.D. Arthroscopy Learning Laboratory in 2010. In 2001, Dr. Patel established Asia’s first Arthroscopic Psychomotor Skills Lab at BJMC /Paraplegia center in Ahmadabad. He has been in U.S. News and World reports as one of the best doctors in Orthopaedic surgery.

In February 2002, Boston Magazine voted him by his peers as one of the top doctors in the field of Orthopaedics. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Registration in Medicine in Massachusetts as well as a board member of the Board of Directors and Executive Committees of the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB). In April 2003, the FSMB honored Dr. Patel with the John H. Clark, MD Leadership Award—the first from the state of Massachusetts. He was one of the founders and second president of Indian Medical Association of New England.

As in the past, Health Expo this year will focus on modern medicine, yoga, meditation, alternative medicine, physical fitness, beauty, anti-aging, and from onsite exercise training to keeping fit with Bollywood dancing and numerous workshops.

The expo brings together the region’s top health and wellness providers, top speakers and fun workshops to promote life-long health, fitness and wellness in our community. From free medical screenings to knowledgeable speakers to intensive yoga workshops, expo brings the best options for a lifetime of health for the New England community.