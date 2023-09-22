Diwali at Times Square on Oct. 27-28

- Advertisement -

New York, NY – In the heart of Times Square, A R Helping Hands – Gopi Dairy Diwali at Times Square is set to illuminate New York City with the spirit of the Festival of Lights on October 27-28, 2023.

As the largest South Asian and Indo-Caribbean festival outside of India, this event has been an annual beacon of joy since 2013, spreading the real message of Diwali: “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” dispelling inner darkness through the light of knowledge. It carries forth the messages of love, peace, harmony, and togetherness by showcasing India’s rich art and culture.

This year, organizers are also celebrating the first ever Diwali NYC School Holiday with the children of NYC Schools at the biggest crossroads of the world – Times Square.

On September 15th, 2023, the Consulate General of India, NY hosted a press conference at its premises, serving as a precursor to this grand celebration. Consulate General Randhir Jaiswal addressed the media and all attendees, followed by Congressman Gregory Meeks, and Assembly Member Jennifer Rajkumar.

“Diwali this year is truly special, as we celebrate champions, Assemblywoman Jennifer Rajkumar who made New York City’s recognition of Diwali as a public holiday possible, highlighting the strong India-U.S. partnership and our commitment to addressing global challenges,” said Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General of India, NY.

“Diwali holds profound significance as it illuminates Times Square and the world, exemplifying the enduring relationship between India and the United States,” said Congressman Gregory Meeks.

“To accomplish any great task, you can’t do it alone; it’s my Hindu values that brought me to this place, and it’s those Hindu values that we will celebrate together in the biggest Diwali celebration ever in New York City, starting in Times Square,” Assemblywoman Jennifer Rajkumar said during her speech.

Dr. Dattatreyudu Nori, head of Sloan Kettering Cancer Centex, India addressed the media, and dignitaries on behalf of the Executive Board of ‘Gopi Dairy Diwali at Times Square’.

Neeta Bhasin, the founder of ‘Gopi Dairy Diwali at Times Square,’ unveiled the plan and the

performers of the event.

“Diwali at Times Square is not just an event; it’s a vision that I hold dear to

my heart. It’s a vision of unity in diversity, equity and inclusion. It is a celebration that welcomes people of all backgrounds to come together and share in the joy of Diwali,” Bhasin said.

Title Sponsor of Diwali at Times Square, the CEO of Gopi Dairy, Rostom Baghdassarian released the statement, “Gopi Dairy is proud to sponsor ‘Gopi Dairy Diwali at Times Square 2023’, a festival rooted in peace, new beginnings, and the human values of gratitude and humility. At Gopi, we’re honoured to have been part of your daily lives for over a decade, delivering pure dairy products from our family to yours. This is an historic moment for us all to celebrate the universal festival of light and joy!”

This year the festival will feature a diverse array of performances, including local dance schools representing South Asian, Indo-Caribbean, Asian, African, and Hispanic communities.

The theme of “United Colors of America” embodies the inclusion of diversity.

Get ready to groove to the rhythm of top-charting Bollywood singer Mika Singh, Indo American Singer, and influencer Shuba, Devotional Singer from the UK Shivali, and local performers.

The press brief was attended by Queensborough Supreme Court Judge Karen Gopee, sponsors and supporters, State Bank of India, Northwell Health, House of Spices, Laxmi, Broom Street Temple, Bhatt Foundation, Dada Vaswani Canter and many more.

For more information and sponsorship opportunities, please contact us at 516-343-0181 / 212-216- 9305 or email us at sponsorship@diwalitimessquare.com. Visit website at

www.diwalitimessquare.com.