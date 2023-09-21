Bollywood Roundup: Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Salman Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Kareena receives B’day wishes from Alia Bhatt, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemmu

New Delhi– Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 43rd birthday in style and has been receiving a plethora of wishes from various B-Town celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Soha Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, among others.

Alia Bhatt, took to her Instagram stories, and posted a throwback picture of her and Kareena from the latter’s wedding last year with Ranbir Kapoor.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “To the ultimate queeeeeeeen. birthday bebo.. love youuuuu.”

Kareena’s sister-in-law and actress Soha Ali Khan also took to social media to wish her with unseen family pictures.

She captioned the post: “Happy birthday bebo bhabi! May you continue to light the way as an inspiration to so many — and may you truly enjoy this birthday and year as one filled with love, good health, family, work, holidays and celebration!! You deserve it, missing you but see you soon! @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Soha’s husband and actor Kunal Kemmu uploaded a collage of several pictures, featuring him alongside the actress.

He captioned the post: “To the many hats you wear and many roles you play on screen and off it too. You are Aces all around. We love you and cherish you. Happy Birthday Bebo Bhabi.”

Amrita Arora shared a picture of the two and wrote: “Beebo KP(Kya plan)today ?? Are you napping?what’s lunch?what’s dinner? May ur inquisition never stop Happy birthday my beautiful jaane jaan, gonna spend today watching you on Netflix ! Come back soon ! Love you so muchhh @kareenakapoorkhan n may we always have the best laughs to inside jokes.”

Sara Ali Khan goes for Ganpati darshan at Kartik Aaryan’s house

Mumbai– Actress Sara Ali Khan, who was rumoured to be dating Kartik Aaryan, was seen at the actor’s home for Ganpati darshan along with Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, Manish Malhotra and Mrunal Thakur.

Many others, including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and Jackky Bhagnani were also present for Ganesh Darshan.

A picture shared by Raveena’s daughter Rasha on Instagram stories showed Sara, Kartik, Manish and Rasha posing at Kartik’s home.

Sara can be seen standing next to Kartik as they smiled for the camera. While Rasha could be seen standing next to Sara with Manish.

Kartik, too, shared a picture on the photo-sharing website. In the photo he can be seen standing next to Lord Ganesh’s idol with folded hands and smiling as he got clicked.

“It is our good luck that Bappa visited our home again. Ganpati Bappa Morya,” Kartik captioned the picture in Hindi.

On the work front, Sara will be seen in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, ‘Metro in Dino’ and ‘Murder Mubarak’.

Kartik is gearing up for Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’. After which, he has Hansal Mehta’s forthcoming film ‘Captain India’ and then Anurag Basu’s next ‘Aashiqui 3’.

Rasha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s next action adventure. It also stars Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan.

Salman poses for pix with Shinde at his sister’s Ganpati Visarjan

Mumbai– Salman Khan joined his step-mother Helen, brother Arbaaz Khan and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to visit the Ganpati Visarjan celebrations at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence on Wednesday evening.

Shinde and Salman were seen arriving at the same time at the Sharma residence and they posed for the paparazzi together while exchanging pleasantries with each other.

Salman came wearing a blue shirt paired with black pants, even as Shinde stuck to his regulation white shirt and white pants. Helen was seen wearing a traditional suit.

Actor Zaheer Iqbal and Aayush Sharma, Arpita’s actor husband, were seen carrying the Ganpati idol for Visarjan, while Salman’s other sister, Alvira, and her husband Atul Agnihotri, besides his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz Khan, were a part of the procession.

Actress and filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar and actress Anusha Dhandekar also joined the celebrations.

This was Salman’s second visit to his sister’s Ganpati puja.

On the work front, Salman will be seen next in the action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’, which is set to hit theatres during Diwali. The film has Katrina Kaif in the lead role and features a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film’s cast includes Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey, Gavie Chahal, Kumud Mishra, Vishal Jethwa, Riddhi Dogra, Danish Bhatt and Varinder Singh Ghuman.

Katrina liked me in ‘Uri’, I loved her in ‘Zero’: Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai– Actor Vicky Kaushal opened up on his favourite work of actress Katrina Kaif that is the film ‘Zero’ and her favourite work of his that is the film ‘Uri’.

Vicky is super excited for his upcoming film ‘The Great Indian Family’ which is his first film with Yash Raj Banner.

The actor who has portrayed his versatility with varied roles till date will be seen playing a small town religious Hindu Man in the film.

Vicky shared about the film, his favourite work of his wife Katrina and much more.

Katrina has done many films for Yash Raj and this is Vicky’s first film with them. When asked, did he discuss it with her before signing this film, the actor said: “Yes that discussion is always there for every film, irrespective of whichever studio it is associated with.”

Talking about their favourite work of each other, he said: “She likes me in rugged roles like Uri. I loved her in Zero. She was fantastic in that. ”

Talking about his character Bhajan Kumar in the film ‘The Great Indian Family’, Vicky said: “Bhajan Kumar is a very earnest and sincere guy. He has the small town simplicity in him. The most special and enduring thing about him is that he loves being the rockstar of his town. There is no humility there.”

‘The Great Indian Family’ is a comedy film written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It is produced by Aditya Chopra.

The film features Vicky, Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Bhuwan Arora.

It is scheduled to hit the cinemas on September 22. (IANS)