Divya Dutta Speaks on Co-existence, Questions Growing Narcissism in Society

MUMBAI, India — Actor Divya Dutta has spoken about the importance of co-existence and tolerance, using the lives of stray animals to reflect on what she described as increasing narcissism among people.

On Tuesday, Dutta shared a video on Instagram in which she talked about how stray animals live quietly in shared spaces without disturbing others. Alongside the video, she posted a detailed note calling for patience, empathy, and coexistence.

“Co-existence, chahein to sab ek sath exist kar sakte hain, ek jagah pe..haq hai sabka barabar. upar wale ne diya. Thoda patiently aur tolerance ke sath handle karein to sab ho sakta hai..hum human race akele hi rahenge iss duniya mei , jo chahiye rakhenge jo nahin chahiye hata denge…sahi hai? Hoping and praying, sab theek hoga. I’m sure hoga,” she wrote, adding an English explanation that emphasized shared rights, patience, and collective responsibility.

Her remarks come amid an ongoing public debate following observations made by the Supreme Court on the issue of feeding stray dogs in public spaces. The court recently criticized individuals and groups who feed stray animals in common areas, questioning why such care is not taken up privately by bringing the animals home or assuming direct responsibility for them.

At the same time, the court made it clear that harassment of women who feed stray dogs must be dealt with under criminal law, stressing that while feeding animals in undesignated public areas may raise safety concerns, harassment and intimidation are unacceptable.

The court also suggested that those wishing to feed stray dogs should consider adopting or personally caring for them, rather than allowing animals to gather in busy public spaces where they may pose risks to others.

Dutta’s comments echo the broader conversation around balance, compassion, and shared responsibility in public life, urging people to reflect on coexistence beyond human-centered concerns. (Source: IANS)