Roop Kumar Rathod Gets Emotional Recalling JP Dutta’s Direction in ‘Border’

MUMBAI, India — Singer Roop Kumar Rathod became visibly emotional as he revisited memories from the 1997 war drama Border during the launch of a revamped version of the song “Jaate Hue Lamhon.”

Rathod, who lent his voice to the original track, has returned for the updated version in the upcoming film Border 2, this time joined by singer Vishal Mishra.

Reflecting on his association with the film, Rathod said, “I have been living the magic of Border for 27 long years.”

He went on to express his feelings through a shayari, saying, “Zarurato ka pahaad mujhe thakne nahi deta aur Border film aur uske gaane mujhe budha hone nahi dete.”

Addressing the audience, Rathod spoke about the legacy of the film’s creators and shared his sense of loss. “This journey began 27 years ago. J P Dutta was the captain of the ship along with his father, O P Dutta saab. We really miss O P Dutta – his passion for work, the inspiration, the environment in the studio,” he said.

Overcome with emotion while reliving old memories, Rathod concluded by reciting another shayari. “Jab tak bika na tha, koi puchta na tha, tumne khareed ke mujhe anmool kar dia. I am really indebted to ‘Border’.”

The event also saw actor Suniel Shetty grow emotional as he reflected on his son Ahan Shetty’s journey following his debut film Tadap in 2021. Suniel, who accompanied Ahan at the launch, said Border 2 was the best possible project his son could have taken on as his second film.

“After his first film, there was a little break. You know, there’s always turmoil in our lives. Sab bolte hain ke Suniel Shetty ka beta hai kaam toh bahut hi milta hai…. But somewhere or the other, there’s a lot that Ahan went through in life,” Suniel said.

He added, “But I am happy that he got Border 2 as his second film. Usse badiya film nahi mil sakti. And I just pray that he has done justice and the film works for all of us.” (Source: IANS)