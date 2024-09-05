Dietary deficiency major risk factor for osteoporosis in women: Experts

- Advertisement -

By Rachel V Thomas

New Delhi– Dietary deficiency, which can be prevented, is a major risk factor for osteoporosis in women, said experts on Thursday.

National Nutrition Week is observed annually from September 1 to September 7. The theme this year is ‘Nutritious Diets for Everyone’.

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that weakens bones, making them thinner and more susceptible to fractures. The disease majorly affects women, particularly after menopause. Six crore people in India reportedly have osteoporosis and 80 per cent of them are women.

A decline in oestrogen levels — the female hormone essential for healthy bones — directly affects bone density explains why women are more at risk.

“The most important cause of osteoporosis is a dietary deficiency, which can be prevented with a recommended dietary allowance of 1200 gm per day of calcium and intake of vitamin 500-800iu every day,” Dr. Uma Kumar, Head of Rheumatology at AIIMS, New Delhi, told IANS.

Major sources of proper nutrition to fight osteoporosis risk include egg, milk, almonds, green leafy vegetables, oranges, cheese, beans, cod liver oil, liver, yogurt, salmon, mushrooms, and tuna fish, the expert said.

Some risk factors include high intake of steroids, previous history of fractures, advancing age, low body weight, family history of hip fracture, alcohol, smoking, and rheumatoid arthritis. People living in polar regions or with poor sunlight exposure can also be at risk.

While the disease majorly strikes in old age, the care must begin from the youth, the experts said.

“Women should ideally begin focusing on bone health from a young age, as bone mass peaks in the early 20s. By maintaining a nutrient-rich diet and engaging in regular weight-bearing exercise, women can build and preserve bone density, reducing their risk of osteoporosis later in life,” Dr. Lalit Kumar Lohia, Consultant- Orthopaedics, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi, told IANS.

Lohia noted that osteoporosis is a “silent disease” because it typically progresses without noticeable symptoms until a bone fracture occurs.

However, there are some early signs that women should be aware of.

“Low back pain is a frequent complaint. This pain may be persistent and is sometimes mistaken for normal ageing. Additionally, women with osteoporosis may experience generalised body pain and an unusual level of fatigue. The fragility of bones becomes evident when even minor injuries lead to fractures, especially in the hips, wrists, or spine,” the doctor said.

What are the tests that can indicate osteoporosis risk?

Kumar told IANS that all post-menopausal women above 65 age should be screened for osteoporosis for vitamin D, calcium (ionised calcium) and phosphate blood levels, and bone mass density along with risk factors like creatinine, thyroid (for secondary causes), and body weight.

“Women must ideally begin screening from post-menopausal age based on risk factors and previous history of fractures. But if they are less than 65 years, and risk factors are present then they should be screened. In the case of diabetics, women must begin at age 40,” Kumar said.

Postmenopausal women above age 40 can also go for a fracture risk assessment tool (FRAX) — a test that can help determine a patient’s 10-year risk of hip fracture and other major osteoporotic fractures, the expert added.

The experts advised foods with high calcium content like milk and dairy products like eggs; fruits and foods fortified with Vitamin D. Adequate sunlight exposure may also help.

They also stressed the need for at least 150 minutes of exercise per week. Moderate-intensity aerobic activity (cycling or fast walking), weight-bearing and resistance exercise are particularly important to prevent osteoporosis. Quit smoking and alcohol consumption is also imperative.

Lohia noted that even after menopause, when the rate of bone loss accelerates due to lower oestrogen levels, continuing to prioritise bone health can make a significant difference in preventing fractures and maintaining the quality of life. (IANS)