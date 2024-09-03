Dhvani Bhanushali shares she felt homesick during 40-day Chanderi schedule of her Bollywood debut

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Playback singer Dhvani Bhanushali, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with ‘Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam’, has shared that shooting for the film in the town of Chanderi made her feel homesick.

The singer-actress said that she shot for 40 days in Chanderi. “It was the first time I stayed away from my parents. I felt homesick during the shoot. But, I got a new family during the shooting”, she said referring to her co-actors and the film’s unit.

In ‘Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam’, Dhvani shares the screen with Aashim Gulati. She also spoke about how she decided to make a switch to acting.

She said, “During the lockdown, I made the decision to pursue acting. I began by preparing diligently, meeting with coaches, learning the craft, and diving into theatre”.

She further mentioned that she gained invaluable insights from students of National School of Drama, and engaged in numerous workshops tailored to his character and the film itself.

“I also had several meetings with Laxman and Saurabh Sir. The contrast between creating a three-minute dance video and working on a full-length film is significant. I committed myself fully to this project, working tirelessly to ensure that I delivered my best performance”, she added.

‘Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam’, created by Laxman Utekar and directed by Saurabh Dasgupta, is a romantic comedy.

Dhvani plays a runaway bride in the film and Aashim essays a wedding crasher. The two light up the screen with a blend of humour, chemistry, and playful tension. The film also stars Supriya Pilgaonkar, Rakesh Bedi, Sonali Sachdev, Rajesh Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra, Chittranjan Tripathy, Vikram Kochhar, Himanshu Kohli, and Vikas Verma.

Produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited, Kathputli Creations production, Vinod Bhanushali, Laxman Utekar, Karishma Sharma and Kamlesh Bhanushali, the film is set to release on September 20. (IANS)