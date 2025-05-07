Deepali Gulati Named Interim Executive Director of Saheli

- Advertisement -

BURLINGTON, MA— Saheli, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting South Asian and Arab survivors of domestic violence, has announced the appointment of Deepali Gulati as its Interim Executive Director.

Gulati, who joined Saheli in 2020 as a Domestic Violence Advocate, has played an instrumental role in shaping the organization’s survivor-centered services over the past five years. From immigration and housing support to legal guidance and economic empowerment, her impact has been felt by hundreds of individuals and families seeking safety and stability.

Her dedication to both advocacy and education has fueled Saheli’s expanding Outreach and Prevention efforts. Under her leadership, the program has built strong partnerships with institutions such as MIT and Harvard, launched community workshops, and introduced the organization’s annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk—now a prominent event symbolizing solidarity and resilience.

Gulati’s advocacy has also reached the Massachusetts State House, where she has brought survivor voices into key policy discussions and pushed for more culturally responsive services in the state.

“No woman should ever feel hopeless or vulnerable,” Gulati said in a statement. “I’m honored to lead Saheli into its next chapter, with a continued focus on healing, dignity, and empowerment.”

She holds a Nonprofit Management Certification from Harvard University, a Master’s in Communications from the University of Missouri, Columbia, and a Bachelor’s degree from Delhi University.

Gulati’s appointment marks a new chapter for Saheli as it continues its mission to empower survivors and build safer communities across Massachusetts.