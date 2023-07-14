Dedicated to Poverty Disruption, Education, Youth Leadership and the Environment, Raj Sharma to be Honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award 2023

- Advertisement -

BOSTON, MA– Raj Sharma, an ardent believer in philanthropy, poverty disruption, education, youth leadership and the environment, will be honored with the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award by INE Multimedia, a non-profit organization, in collaboration with INDIA New England News, at the annual New England Choice Awards Gala on Oct. 29, 2023.

Over 400 entrepreneurs, corporate executives, philanthropists, educators, and community leaders are expected to attend the awards gala, which will be held at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. To buy a ticket for the event, please click here.

“I am truly humbled and grateful to be selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award and am honored to join the ranks of the previous recipients, who are all exceptional leaders and pioneers in their respective fields,” said Mr. Sharma, Managing Director – Wealth Management and Head of The Sharma Group, a highend boutique within Merrill Lynch’s Private Banking and Investment Group. “This award goes to all the people who have “packed my parachute” over the years – my mentors, family, friends, business colleagues and of course the dynamic folks at INDIA New England. I applaud NECA for their commitment to excellence in our community.”

An ardent believer in philanthropy, Mr. Sharma is involved with several domestic and global organizations in the areas of poverty disruption, education, youth leadership and the environment. He is a current trustee and former Chairman of Boston Harbor Now and a member of the Board of Trustees of Emerson College.

“It is truly a privilege for us to honor Raj Sharma with Lifetime Award for his decades of great contributions and service to the community,” said Dr. Manju Sheth, MD, President and CEO of INE MultiMedia and creator and produce of NECA Awards. “Our team is working hard to make it an event that will be inspirational and fun. We look forward to welcoming you all on October 29 to a grand celebration of NECA Awards at Burlington Marriott Hotel.”

Mr. Sharma is a founding trustee and director emeritus of the American India Foundation (AIF), an organization devoted to disrupting poverty in India through a spectrum of programs. He and his wife Nalini established the New England chapter of AIF in 2004 and have been responsible for raising over $30 million for AIF, including programs for Covid relief in India. Mr. Sharma served on the national AIF board for over a decade. He and his wife were catalysts in establishing AIF’s chapter in Hyderabad, the first in India.

“Raj was pivotal in the founding of the Boston/NE chapter of AIF. He brought life and action to a community that was ready for serious philanthropy. AIF will always be grateful for his service as a Board Member,” said Lata Krishnan, co-founder and a board member of AIF. “Raj embodies all the qualities of successful individuals – hard work, perseverance, focus and spunk. He complements these traits with large doses of empathy, positivity, family time and charm. Makes him Number 1 at all that he chooses to do. I am proud to call him a friend. Hearty congratulations Raj on this well-deserved award.”

Mr. Sharma has been featured in Barron’s and Forbes Top 100 Advisor list since its inception. In 2021 and 2022, he was recognized by Forbes and Barron’s Magazine as the number one Financial Advisor in Massachusetts. In addition, he is on the Barron’s Hall of Fame list– one of a small group of advisors who have appeared in Barron’s ranking of America’s Top 100 Advisors for ten consecutive years.

Mr. Sharma was also recognized by the Financial Times of London, ranking of top Global Advisors. He was featured on the inside cover of the September 2019 issue of Forbes Magazine. He is the author of “The Purposeful Wealth Advisor” released by Amplify Publishing in 2022. The book is ranked as a Best Seller on Amazon in the Financial Services category.

“Raj is a force of nature. He is a visionary, optimist and tireless cheerleader for causes that he believes in. His unparalleled contact list enables him to pull together groups to collaborate and deliver on initiatives that makes an unprecedented impact on the quality of human life,” said Visterra President and CEO Brian Pereira, a past recipient of Lifetime Achievement Award himself. “His wife, Nalini, is an equal partner in this pursuit and they are the immigrant “power couple” in the New England Indian community.”

Mr. Sharma sits on the Board of Youth LEAD, now part of Emerson college – an internationally recognized organization promoting cultural understanding and tolerance among high school students. He was also recently appointed to the board of The Boston Foundation, one of the oldest community foundations in the country.

Venture capitalist and serial tech entrepreneur Venkat Srinivasan said that Mr. Sharma is one of the most compassionate human beings he knows.

“He is incredibly humble, his caring for the less fortunate is deep rooted and he embodies selfless giving,” said Mr. Srinivasan. “As a professional, Raj is the ultimate wealth advisor, calm even when the markets are choppy and able to guide his clients objectively and pragmatically. His holistic view of your needs and ability to translate them into actionable plans for you and your family are superb.”

In 2013, Mr, Sharma was the recipient of the “Solas Award” from Rian, formerly called the Irish International Immigrant Center, for his commitment to promoting cross-cultural dialogue and for his inspirational example of achievement and civic engagement as an immigrant. In May 2023, he was included in Boston Magazine’s list of “150 Most Influential Bostonians.”

“Raj is the consummate professional,” said Dr. Sanjiv Chopra, a physician, a bestselling author and a sought after motivational speaker, giving lectures about leadership, healthy living, and medicine. “He is compassionate, a great family man, an author, a mentor, and cherished friend to so many of us. His dedication to philanthropy is inspiring and worthy of emulating.”

Akshay Dalal, an anesthesiologist who has known Mr. Sharma for decades, said that his friend is a remarkable individual who is not only an exceptional financial advisor but also a true philanthropist.

“Raj’s commitment to making a positive impact on the community is truly inspiring. He has dedicated himself to the betterment of society, starting the Boston chapter of the America India Foundation,” said Mr. Dalal. “Through this organization, Raj has encouraged countless individuals to embrace their philanthropic spirit, opening their hearts and checkbooks to support meaningful causes.”

As a financial advisor, Mr. Sharma’s contributions go far beyond his professional accolades, said Mr. Dalal.

“His unwavering commitment to his clients and their best interests is evident in his unbiased advice and guidance. Raj, is an incredible listener, has always prioritized building strong and long-lasting relationships, and empowering his clients to achieve their financial goals and leave a lasting legacy,” added Mr. Dalal.

“His profound impact extends far beyond the realm of finance, as he continues to inspire and guide individuals toward a future filled with financial security and philanthropic fulfillment nationally as well as in India. Today, we celebrate Raj Sharma, a deserving recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. He joins a long list of exceptional individuals who have received this award in the past. His passion, generosity, and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of others serve as an inspiration to us all. Congratulations, Raj, on this well-deserved honor.”

Upendra Mishra, publisher of INDIA New England News and its sister publications IndUS Business Journal, Boston Life Sciences Times, and the Boston Real Estate Times, said that Mr. Sharma is too young to get the Lifetime Achievement Award but a dignified life is not measured in years.

“If the achievements of Mr. Sharma are chronicled in action, wealth management, professionalism, compassion, philanthropy, and serving others, he deserves a Lifetime Achievement Award for each category,” Mr. Mishra said. “We hope that this is the first of many Lifetime Achievement Awards to come to Mr. Sharma.”