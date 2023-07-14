Bollywood Roundup: Vaani Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunny Deol, and more…

- Advertisement -

Vaani on working on two very different projects: ‘Sarvagunn Sampanna’, ‘Mandala Murders’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor will now be seen in two diversely different projects ‘Sarvagunn Sampanna’ and OTT show ‘Mandala Murders’.

She says it will give her the space to experiment with two very “different interesting genres”.

Vaani says, “There are two back-to-back acting pieces that I’m headlining – Sarvagunn Sampanna and Mandala Murders. My attempt in films has been to always showcase diversity in performances first. These two projects give me the space to experiment with two very different interesting genres.”

She adds, “It’s at the end a leap, one being a thriller which allows room for action and the other being a complete light drama/slice of life movie in a small time frame. I’m hugely excited and looking forward to these films being presented soon.”

“Also grateful to be working with good talents behind the camera that help me find a better footing for my performance.”

Tamannaah Bhatia expresses gratitude to alma mater as she visits her college

New Delhi– Pan-India star Tamannaah Bhatia visited her college and expressed gratitude towards her alma mater, for shaping her into the person she is today, and for providing her with a strong foundation in her pursuit of acting.

The actress who was last seen in web-series ‘Jee Karda’, resonated with the young adults, and she decided to celebrate it at her alma mater R D National College, Mumbai.

She surprised the faculty and students as she made a grand entry dancing to the beats of dhol.

She fondly reminisced about her college days and shared anecdotes from her time as a student, creating an atmosphere filled with warmth and nostalgia.

The actress also took the opportunity to interact with the students, offering them words of encouragement and advice on pursuing their dreams.

Coming back to her college and acknowledging the overwhelming responses for ‘Jee Karda’, Tamannaah expressed, “I am so thrilled and elated to witness the love and appreciation we have received for ‘Jee Karda’. Playing Lavanya has been super cool, I love how I get to celebrate this moment at my college with the students and teachers.”

“It makes me so happy that ‘Jee Karda’ became a fan favourite instantly and still continues to shine. It’s been an incredible journey and a heartfelt gratitude to all who were a part of this beautiful experience,” she added.

The show narrates the story of seven childhood friends who grow up and realise that life at 30 is nothing like what they had imagined it to be.

Directed by Arunima Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, it is co-written by Hussain Dalal, Arunima Sharma and Abbas Dalal.

It features Tamannaah, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka in pivotal roles.

Sunny Deol reveals how iconic ‘handpump scene’ in ‘Gadar’ came to life

New Delhi– Actor Sunny Deol who is all geared up for the release of ‘Gadar 2’, has opened up on the emotions that he felt while filming the most iconic ‘handpump’ scene in the first instalment of the movie.

Sunny along with his co-star Ameesha Patel will be seen promoting their upcoming sequel to 2001 romantic period action drama ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, on the comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

One of Bollywood’s most iconic scenes is the ‘handpump scene’ in the first edition of ‘Gadar’ where Sunny uproots a hand pump in anger during a face-off with Amrish Puri.

Shedding some light on the emotions that he felt while bringing this scene to life, Sunny shared, “It’s not about a person uprooting a hand pump; it’s about an emotional journey where one finds strength in the love and support of his family.”

“When a person is emotionally trapped, surrounded by his family on all sides, he would take such a step to save his children and wife from a difficult situation. In those moments, the divine essence of Waheguru dwells within us, guiding our actions. And that’s how the scene came into the picture and became an audience-adored scene of all time,” the senior actor said.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony.

Alia Bhatt joins Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe, to don all-new action avatar

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will be joining filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe, which has brought forward films such as ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’.

He is now planning a new big-budget action spectacle with superstar Alia Bhatt, where she will be seen playing a spy. This yet-untitled tentpole film from Yash Raj Films will go on floors in 2024.

A source said: Alia is one of the biggest superstars of our country today and she will play a super-agent in the YRF Spy Universe like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

“This will be another epic action spectacle that will leave people at the edge of their seats. Alia will take on a mission that will push her to the edge and this gritty action film will expand the YRF Spy Universe further.”

The source added that Alia will be seen in a whole new avatar.

“Alia will be presented in a whole new, never-seen-before manner in this yet untitled film. Her inclusion in the YRF Spy Universe indicates that Aditya Chopra is leaving no audience segment out of the equation for this franchise. Alia is the biggest superstar amongst youth and Gen Z of India and she is also one of the most adored actresses of our generation.”

“She playing a spy in an all-out adrenaline pumping entertainer is a big novelty for all audience skews that she appeals to,” adds the source.

“Alia is as big as the biggest heroes of our time and she headlining a YRF Spy Universe film pretty much cements this perception.”

Aditya Chopra is very bullish about Alia as an actress who can helm and start a franchise within the Spy Universe on her own and he will pull all stops to mount this project at a scale that will be jaw-dropping,” the source concluded. (IANS)