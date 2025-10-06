Dalit Man Lynched to Death in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli; Family Demands Death Penalty for Accused

- Advertisement -

Raebareli– A Dalit man was brutally lynched in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli district after being mistaken for a thief, triggering widespread outrage and political uproar across the state. Police have so far arrested five people in connection with the killing.

The victim, identified as Hariom, was allegedly beaten to death with sticks and belts by a group of locals who suspected him of stealing a drone. According to his family, Hariom was on his way to his in-laws’ house in Dandepur Jamunapur when a mob surrounded and attacked him.

Raebareli Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Sinha confirmed that a case has been registered and several suspects taken into custody. “In the Unchahar police station area, a case was filed immediately, and five people have been sent to jail for beating a man to death after mistaking him for a thief. The remaining accused will soon be identified and arrested,” Sinha said.

He also confirmed that three police officials, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended for negligence in connection with the case.

Hariom’s wife, Pinki, demanded severe punishment for those responsible, saying, “They caught him and beat him to death. The accused should be punished the same way my husband was killed. I want justice from the government.” The couple has a four-year-old daughter.

Hariom’s father echoed her plea, demanding the death penalty for the perpetrators and “bulldozer action” against their homes. “My son was murdered. We got the news on October 2. We demand that the killers be given the death penalty and their houses demolished with bulldozers,” he said.

The incident has sparked sharp political reactions, with Opposition parties accusing the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of failing to protect Dalits and marginalized communities.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak condemned the killing and assured strict action. “This is a very tragic incident, and I strongly condemn it. Strictest action will be taken against all those found guilty. If any police officials are found negligent, action will be taken against them as well,” Pathak told IANS. (Source: IANS)