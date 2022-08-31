Community Beer Garden Thursdays Comes to Burlington’s Town Center

- Advertisement -

BURLINGTON, MA – Summer may be winding down, but the Town of Burlington keeps the good times rolling in September with its Community Beer Garden Thursdays at the newly transformed Pocket Park in Burlington’s Town Center.

Beginning Thursday, September 8, various Massachusetts-based breweries will pour their award-winning specialty drafts from 4:30pm-8:30pm. Burlington’s independent restaurants will also set-up tables to offer signature dishes. Residents and friends of Burlington are also encouraged to purchase food and snacks from businesses along the Cambridge Street corridor and enjoy them at the Pocket Park.

The event is both family-friendly and dog-friendly.

Community Beer Garden Thursdays is part of Burlington’s “placemaking” effort which is a people-centered approach to the planning, design, and use of public spaces. Through a collaborative process, do-able improvements are identified and implemented that bring immediate benefits to the people who use these spaces.

The Pocket Park was renovated from a concrete parking lot near 184 Cambridge Street into a playful public space with green turf. Building upon the success of the 2021 Beer Garden & Business Open House event, this weekly Thursday night event in September is expected to increase foot traffic and business activity into Burlington’s Town Center.

“Placemaking in the Town of Burlington is not just the act of building or fixing up a space, it is a process in which people feel a strong stake in their communities and commitment to making things better,” said Melisa Tintocalis, Burlington’s Economic Development Director.