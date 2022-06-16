Coffee based smoothies

GIRISH CHANDRA

New Delhi– Father’s Day is quickly approaching, and what better way to celebrate than by making some simple smoothies for him? Girish Chandra, Beverage Training Manager, Lavazza India, has provided some delectable coffee-based smoothie recipes that you must make for your father this year.

Start your morning coffee routine with this refreshing coffee smoothies. These recipes are similar to the chilly treats at cafes but with a healthy twist. Try these coffee smoothie recipes with healthy ingredients and added protein to give you energy for the day ahead.

Vegan Cashew Cappuccino Smoothie

This creamy, ultra-thick cappuccino-like Smoothie is loaded with healthy fats, protein, and flavour.

If you like vanilla, cashew, and coffee flavours, you’ll love this extra thick and creamy cappuccino-inspired smoothie with your favourite extra toppings.

Ingredients

. 100ml French press coffee (make it bit stronger)

. 40ml Soy cream or Vegan vanilla protein powder

. 6-8 Cashews nuts

. 1 Frozen banana

. 10 ml Vanilla extract or syrup

. Pinch of Pink salt or rock salt

. 3-4 Ice cubes

Topping Ideas

. Chopped Almonds or cashews

. Sliced Banana

Method

. Add all ingredients to a high-speed blender.

. Turn on low and slowly increase speed, blend until thick and creamy. For best results, do not over blend. It should be just combined and creamy but if you blend too long, the heat from the blender will affect the creamy, frozen consistency.

. Pour into a glass top it with your favorite toppings and enjoy.

. You can add scoop of protein powder if you into daily dose of protein.

Espresso & Date Smoothie

. Smoothies are my go-to breakfast option. This espresso smoothie contains two of my favourite morning breakfast ingredients, dates and peanut butter: it’s coffee and breakfast in one.

Ingredients

. 30ml Espresso or mokapot coffee

. 1 Banana

. 2-3 Dates

. 1 tbsp. Peanut butter

. 1 tbsp Maple syrup

. 60ml Almond milk or milk of choice

. 5 Ice cubes

Method

. Put everything in a blender and blend until smooth.

. You can run the blender into medium speed as ice cubes need to be crushed but make sure dont blend it for longer that might effect the consistancy.

. For thicker smootie use frozen banana and cool down espresso befor your pour into blender.

Coldbrew Protein smoothie

. This coldbrew smoothie is delicious and suitable for any season. And it’s super delicious and entertaining to make, especially the coffee ice cubes.

. To make coffee ice cubes, simply pour coldbrew into an ice cube tray. Then freeze them until they are solid.

. Coldbrew Smoothie is quick and simple to make, naturally sweet and tasty, and high in protein. If you like protein powder, you can add a tablespoon if you want.

Ingredients

. 150ml Coldbrew, frozen into ice cubes

. 4-5 Cashews nuts

. 40-50ml Almond milk

. 60gm Greek yogurt ( you can use plain or vanilla flavour)

. 1 tbsp Chia seeds

Method

. Add all ingredients to a blender and run until smooth.

. Use Cashews nuts soaked overnight for smooth and creamy texture.

. Serve immediately, garnished with extra chia seeds.

Coffee Oat & Peanut butter smoothie

This nutritious coffee smoothie contains whole grains, fruit, caffeine, and your daily protein requirement.

Ingredients

. 100ml French press coffee (make it bit stronger)

. 1 Frozen Banana

. 120ml Milk

. 1 tbsp Peanut butter

. 30gm Rolled oat

Method

. Combine all ingredients in a blender until smooth, adding more milk as necessary to reach a consistency to your liking. . Serve immediately.

. For topping you can add some chopped dates or fruit of your choice.

. You can add scoop of protein powder if you into daily dose of protein.

Java Green Smoothie

This coffee smoothie is the creamiest, most delicious way to get your caffeine fix in the morning. One of the best frappuccino-like smoothies you’ll ever have.

Ingredients

. 150ml French press coffee (make it bit stronger)

. Half Avocado, pilled and mashed

. 50ml Condensed milk

. 10ml Vanilla syrup

. 5-6 Ice cubes

Method

. Put avocado, coffee, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla syrup, and ice cubes in a blender and blend until smooth.

. Pour into glasses and enjoy.

. If you want low in sugar replace comdensed milk with soy cream and vanilla syrup to vanilla extract. (IANS)