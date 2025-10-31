‘Chinni Gundelo’ melody from Ram Pothineni’s ‘Andhra King Taluka’ captivates fans

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD — The makers of director Mahesh Babu P’s upcoming commercial entertainer Andhra King Taluka, starring Ram Pothineni, have released the film’s third single, Chinni Gundelo, on Friday — a romantic melody that has already captured the hearts of fans and music lovers alike.

The enchanting track takes listeners on a dreamy journey, showcasing the lead pair lost in a magical world beneath the stars, basking in moonlit warmth, and sharing tender moments that radiate affection. Composers Vivek and Mervin have crafted a soulful tune elevated by the mellifluous voices of Mervin Solomon and Satya Yamini. Lyricist Krishna Kanth’s poetic verses add depth and grace, encapsulating the song’s romantic spirit.

On screen, Ram Pothineni and Bhagyashree Borse’s chemistry lights up the visuals, adding charm and emotion to the number. Choreographed by Jaani Master, the song unfolds across a vibrant and visually dazzling set, seamlessly blending rhythm and emotion. With its infectious energy and heartfelt appeal, Chinni Gundelo is poised to become a chart-topping hit from the film’s soundtrack.

Andhra King Taluka is set for theatrical release on November 28. The film features cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni and editing by National Award winner Sreekar Prasad.

Produced by a seasoned technical team, the film promises a high-quality cinematic experience. The story is said to be a biopic of a devoted fan named Sagar, portrayed by Ram Pothineni, while Bhagyashree Borse stars as the female lead. Kannada superstar Upendra plays Surya Kumar, a celebrated film icon within the narrative.

The ensemble cast also includes Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna, and V.T.V. Ganesh.

A recently released title teaser offered a glimpse into the film’s tone and humor: it opens with a theatre ticket issuer setting aside tickets for VIPs until Ram’s character strides in, demanding 50 tickets. When asked which taluk he represents, he simply replies, “Fans.”

With its compelling visuals, foot-tapping music, and star power, Andhra King Taluka looks set to deliver a blend of mass appeal and emotional storytelling when it hits screens later this month. (Source: IANS)