Casteism More Prevalent Among the Educated, Must End

Bengaluru–Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday expressed concern that casteism remains deeply entrenched in society and is, disturbingly, more prevalent among the educated. Calling for an end to such practices, he said education must promote scientific temper, rational thinking, and human values.

The Chief Minister was speaking after participating in the Bharat Ratna Prof. C.N.R. Rao 10th Annual Science Outreach Programme–2025, held at Lakshmeshwar in Gadag district.

Referring to social reformer Basavanna, Siddaramaiah said, “As far back as 850 years ago, Basavanna said, ‘Do not ask who he is.’ Even after 79 years of Independence and achieving nearly 76 per cent literacy, casteism has not disappeared. In fact, it is seen more among the educated, and this must end.”

He stressed that the true purpose of education is to foster rationality and scientific thinking. “Unless inequality is eliminated and educated people give up blind practices, it will not be possible to build a truly humane society,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s efforts, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka has implemented the Anti-Superstition Act, but regretted that superstitions and blind practices continue even in the land of Basavanna. “The Constitution enshrines fraternity, liberty, and equality. Unless these values are implemented in letter and spirit, neither caste nor inequality will disappear,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that all religions preach humanity but are often misinterpreted by vested interests. “Instead of resigning oneself to fate during difficult times, anyone—regardless of background—can succeed through willpower and hard work. Education is not confined to any one class,” he said.

Recalling his association with former Chief Secretary B.S. Patil, Siddaramaiah cited Patil’s journey from a farming family to the IAS as an example of perseverance and integrity. “Despite suffering an accident, his strong will enabled him to clear the IAS examination. He served the state with dedication and integrity,” he said, adding that Patil played a key role during the tenure of former Chief Minister J.H. Patel.

Siddaramaiah also praised Prof. C.N.R. Rao, calling him one of the rarest scientists India has produced. He noted that Rao studied in the Kannada medium up to SSLC and rose to the highest levels in science through lifelong dedication to research.

Recalling Jawaharlal Nehru’s emphasis on developing scientific temper, Siddaramaiah said every Indian student must cultivate rational thinking to build a secular, egalitarian, and humane society.