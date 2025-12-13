Zero Stubble Burning in Delhi This Winter: Policy, Policing, and Farmer Participation Deliver Results

- Advertisement -

New Delhi–At a time when winter smog routinely blankets the national capital and stubble burning dominates air pollution debates, the Delhi government is pointing to a rare milestone: not a single reported incident of stubble burning within the city this season.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said the outcome reflects a tangible success of the government’s pollution-control strategy, backed by strict enforcement, sustained monitoring, and cooperation from farmers.

In 2025, paddy cultivation covered nearly 7,000 acres across Delhi. Despite this, officials recorded zero incidents of stubble or crop residue burning—a practice widely blamed for the seasonal spike in air pollution across North India.

Delhi’s air quality typically deteriorates sharply during winter months, with stubble burning in neighboring regions often cited as a major contributor. While the capital cannot control activities beyond its borders, the city government has sought to eliminate the problem within its own jurisdiction.

According to CM Gupta, the achievement stems from the strict implementation of the Winter Action Plan, aligned with guidelines issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The Agriculture Unit of the Development Department worked closely with the Environment Department, adopting a zero-tolerance policy toward stubble burning.

Round-the-clock monitoring played a central role. Daily reviews were conducted under the supervision of Development Commissioner Shurbir Singh, ensuring rapid response to any potential violations. Eleven field teams—comprising Agriculture Extension Officers and Extension Assistants—were deployed to conduct 24×7 patrols across Delhi’s five paddy-growing districts: North, North-West, South, South-West, and West.

Beyond enforcement, officials emphasized outreach. Field teams engaged directly with farmers, raising awareness about the environmental and health impacts of stubble burning while promoting compliance through constant presence and communication.

“This achievement shows that even complex and persistent pollution challenges can be addressed with the right mix of policy, implementation, and public participation,” CM Gupta said.

As Delhi continues to grapple with air pollution from multiple sources, the government’s claim of eliminating stubble burning within the city offers a policy case study—one that underscores the importance of sustained monitoring, institutional coordination, and farmer engagement in tackling environmental crises.