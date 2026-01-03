Magh Mela 2026 Begins Grandly in Prayagraj with Lakhs Taking Holy Dip Amid Tight Security

- Advertisement -

Prayagraj–The country’s largest annual spiritual and cultural congregation, Magh Mela–2026, commenced on Saturday with grandeur and deep devotion as lakhs of pilgrims gathered in Prayagraj to mark the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima with a holy dip at the Sangam.

From the early hours of dawn, a massive influx of devotees was witnessed at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the invisible Saraswati, as well as at other ghats across the mela area. Despite biting cold conditions, the faith and enthusiasm of pilgrims remained undeterred. Officials said that by 7:00 pm, more than 3.1 million devotees had completed the sacred bath, with the flow of pilgrims continuing throughout the day.

Pilgrims arriving from different parts of the country described the experience as spiritually uplifting. Nisha, a devotee from Rewari in Haryana, said bathing at the Triveni Sangam brought her a sense of spiritual fulfilment, while also praising the government for smooth arrangements and safe access to the ghats. Kalpana Tomar from Sehore in Madhya Pradesh said her long-cherished wish of bathing at the Sangam, which could not be fulfilled during the Mahakumbh, was realised this year. She appreciated the cleanliness and efficient management of the mela.

Saints and seers from various Sanatan traditions also took part in the first holy dip, adding to the spiritual grandeur of the opening day. With devotional chants and rituals echoing across the riverbanks, the entire mela area resonated with an atmosphere of celebration and reverence.

Security and crowd management arrangements were tightened following directions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. More than 1,500 CCTV cameras have been installed across Prayagraj city and the mela zone, with round-the-clock monitoring from a centralised command and control centre. Officials said public address systems, watchtowers, modern surveillance equipment and active water police patrols were deployed to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

The traditional Kalpavas, observed every year during the month of Magh along the banks of the Ganga, also began with Paush Purnima. Over 4 lakh Kalpavasi devotees took the holy dip and formally undertook vows of austerity, prayer and self-discipline, which will continue until Maghi Purnima.

For the first time, the newly developed Prayagwal Nagar, created especially for Kalpavasis, came alive with spiritual activities, transforming the mela area into a vibrant tent city marked by devotion and discipline.

With an overwhelming turnout, elaborate arrangements and intense spiritual fervour, the grand opening of Magh Mela–2026 has once again reaffirmed Prayagraj’s enduring status as a timeless centre of faith, culture and religious tradition. (Source: IANS)