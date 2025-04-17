Brilliant Sister Duo Ranjani and Gayatri to Perform at LearnQuest Music Festival in Weston, MA

WESTON, MA – The acclaimed Carnatic music duo Ranjani and Gayatri are set to mesmerize audiences at the 17th Annual LearnQuest Music Festival, taking place April 19-20, 2025 at Regis College in Weston, MA.

Their performance is scheduled for 7:00 PM on Sunday, April 20, and is expected to be one of the festival’s most anticipated highlights.

Organized annually by the LearnQuest Academy of Music, the festival is a premier platform for Indian classical music in the U.S., bringing together top-tier artists from across the globe. Ranjani and Gayatri, celebrated for their profound artistry and magnetic stage presence, perfectly embody the spirit of this cultural celebration.

Hailed as “rock stars” of Carnatic music by India New England News, the sisters have struck a rare balance in classical performance: preserving tradition while making the art form accessible and engaging to contemporary audiences. Over a career spanning more than three decades, the duo has evolved from prodigious violinists to world-renowned vocalists and composers. Their concerts blend emotional intensity with intellectual depth, showcasing flawless pitch, dynamic voice control, and a masterful sense of rhythm.

Their journey began in Mumbai, guided by their parents and honed under the tutelage of distinguished gurus including Sri T.S. Krishnaswami and Sri P.S. Narayanaswamy. Ranjani and Gayatri gave their debut performance as teenagers and have since performed at prestigious venues including the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, Southbank Centre in London, and the Esplanade in Singapore.

They sing in a range of Indian languages — from Sanskrit and Tamil to Hindi and Marathi — weaving a rich tapestry of India’s musical and cultural heritage. Notably, their voices blend in perfect harmony, striking a balance between tradition and innovation, intellect and emotion.

Their accolades are numerous, including the Indira Sivasailam Endowment Medal of Excellence, the Sanskriti Award, and the title of “Nada Kalanidhi” from Shanmukhananda Sangeeta Sabha in Delhi.

Beyond the stage, Ranjani and Gayatri are mentors, nurturing a new generation of Carnatic musicians through teaching and workshops.

As the LearnQuest Music Festival continues to grow as a cultural cornerstone in New England, Ranjani and Gayatri’s performance promises to be a transcendent experience — a musical journey steeped in classical beauty and contemporary brilliance.

Tickets and more information can be found at learnquest.org.

Here are details about other artists who will perform at the festival:

Saturday, April 19 – A Day of Resonance and Rhythm

The festival opens with a stellar lineup, showcasing the best of Karnatic and Hindustani traditions:

Saketharaman brings soulful Carnatic vocals to life, accompanied by the virtuosity of Kamalakiran Vinjamuri on violin, Sai Giridhar on mridangam, and Sowmya Narayanan on ghatam.

Renowned harmonium maestro Ravindra Katoti joins forces with Sumit Naik on tabla to explore the nuanced world of Hindustani melodies.

Acclaimed vocalist Sankari Krishnan will be joined by Raghul Ravichandran (violin), V.S. Raghavan (mridangam), and Nerkunam Sankar (kanjira) for a performance steeped in tradition and vitality.

Supriyo Datta, a celebrated Hindustani vocalist, will be accompanied by Sangeet Mishra on sarangi and Aarchik Banerjee on tabla, blending lyrical devotion with instrumental mastery.

The talented Akkarai Sisters, Subhalakshmi and Sornalatha, on twin violins, will be joined by mridangam artist K.U. Jaichandra Rao in a stirring display of Carnatic expression.

The evening culminates in a legendary performance by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, the sarod maestro, alongside his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash. Joining them are tabla greats Amit Kavthekar and Anubrata Chatterjee, promising a grand finale steeped in tradition and brilliance.

Sunday, April 20 – A Day of Fusion and Finesse

Sunday continues the musical magic with a diverse array of styles and collaborations:

11:00 AM – Saxophone Trio: A rare East-meets-West ensemble featuring Phil Scarff, Shishir Kumar, and Priyank Krishna, supported by Anup Banerjee (tabla) and V.S. Raghavan (mridangam).

1:00 PM – Rachna Bodas, a distinguished Hindustani vocalist, will be joined by Nitin Mitta (tabla) and Sangeet Mishra (sarangi), blending soulful gayaki with instrumental dialogue.

3:00 PM – Sanjay Subramanian, a master of Carnatic vocal, will perform with Praveen Sitaram (mridangam) and Pranav Swaroop (violin), offering an exquisite afternoon recital.

4:45 PM – Nishat Khan, sitar maestro and global ambassador of Hindustani music, will mesmerize the audience alongside tabla legend Anindo Chatterjee in a grand finale filled with dazzling improvisation.

🎤 Closing the festival, Ranjani and Gayatri, the powerhouse Carnatic vocal duo, will deliver a transcendent concert to celebrate unity in sound and spirit.

Come and Celebrate

Join LearnQuest Academy of Music and music lovers April 19–20, 2025, at Regis College Auditorium in Weston, MA, for an unforgettable weekend of music, culture, and community. Whether you’re a connoisseur of classical music or discovering it for the first time, this event offers something for every soul.

To buy a ticket, please click here.