Bollywood Roundup: Divyanka Tripathi, Anurag Kashyap, Rashmika Mandanna, and more…

Fans Shower Divyanka Tripathi with Coconut Water and Fruits as She Battles Dengue

Mumbai– Actress Divyanka Tripathi, known for her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is currently recovering from dengue. Fans have been sending her an outpouring of love and thoughtful gifts, including coconut water and fruits.

Sharing a glimpse of the support on Instagram, Divyanka posted a video thanking fans: “You guys are so adorable for sending me such thoughtful gifts—thank you so much. But I’ve received so much coconut water—please don’t send any more for the next two days,” she said with a smile. She captioned the post, “Thanks for the thoughtfulness,” with a red heart emoji.

She had earlier revealed her diagnosis by posting a photo of a thermometer reading 102.3°F, alongside pictures from a recent award function, writing, “Awards, honors, love, duties, responsibilities… Life is short. Let’s make the most of it.” She later confirmed, “For the curious ones… Dengue it is. Cheers to knowing and getting better.”

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in the web series The Magic of Shiri, directed by Birsa Dasgupta. Rumors also suggest she may soon reunite with her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Karan Patel for an upcoming project, though nothing has been officially announced.

Anurag Kashyap Slams Censorship of ‘Phule’, Questions System Integrity

Mumbai– Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has expressed frustration over the backlash against Phule, a biographical drama by Ananth Mahadevan starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa. The film, which explores caste issues, has faced criticism and intervention from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which demanded multiple edits ahead of its April 25 release.

The CBFC reportedly instructed the removal of several caste-related terms such as “Mahar,” “Mang,” “Peshvai,” and references to “Manu’s caste system.”

Taking to Instagram, Kashyap condemned the censorship, saying, “Punjab 95, Tees, Dhadak 2, Phule—so many films are being blocked for exposing the agenda of a casteist, regionalist, racist government. They’re too ashamed to see their own reflection. They won’t even say what bothers them. Cowards.”

He also raised a key concern: how do groups gain access to films before release? “When a film is with the censor board, there are only four members. How do these wings and groups get access unless someone gives it to them? The whole system is rigged,” he wrote.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha also weighed in, questioning the double standards between political speech and film content. “Is there no caste system in society? Why should only cinema be forced to lie about it? The Election Commission permits certain content in speeches—why are films held to a different standard?” he asked on Instagram.

Rashmika Mandanna Launches Uplifting Social Media Series ‘Rashmika & Ru’

Mumbai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna is set to bring stories of joy and hope to social media through a new original IP, Rashmika & Ru (R&R), in collaboration with storytelling platform Terribly Tiny Tales and Collective Artists Network.

At the heart of the project is Ru, an animated character inspired by Rashmika’s spirit—radiating warmth, kindness, and emotional connection. The goal of R&R is to offer a refreshing escape from negativity online, replacing doomscrolling with uplifting content.

The initiative kicks off with a comic series celebrating everyday moments, companionship, emotional honesty, and acts of kindness.

“As a person, I believe in joy and kindness as pillars. Ru is an extension of me, reminding us to be gentler with ourselves and others,” Rashmika said in a statement. “TTT felt like the perfect collaborators for this vision.”

Anuj Gosalia, Founder of Terribly Tiny Tales, added, “Ru represents more than joy—she stands for authenticity, comfort, and emotional connection. Rashmika & Ru is a gentle reminder that kindness is powerful.”

The IP launches with a comic series, with more formats expected to follow.

Dia Mirza Visits Modernized Government School with STEM Labs and Clean Facilities

Mumbai– Actress Dia Mirza recently visited a government school that has been completely transformed with clean drinking water, upgraded toilets, smart classrooms, and fully-equipped STEM labs.

Sharing a video of her visit on Instagram, set to the song “Ek Zindagi” from Angrezi Medium, Dia highlighted the impact of these improvements on student attendance and overall well-being—especially for girls.

“This visit was deeply inspiring,” she wrote. “Clean water, sanitation, and STEM access play a vital role in education. These basic yet powerful tools lead to better health, attendance, and holistic development.”

During her visit, Dia spoke with Riya, a 9th-grader, who expressed excitement about learning in a tech-enabled environment: “We had never heard of smart classrooms or STEM labs before. Now, school is more fun and we’re proud of our modern campus.”

The initiative was led by Yuva Unstoppable, an India-US NGO that has upgraded over 7,000 government schools, reaching more than 8 million children across 25 states.

Dia praised founder Amitabh Shah and thanked cricketer Irfan Pathan for championing the cause, encouraging others to support the movement.

On the work front, Dia was recently seen in the road film Dhak Dhak, the web series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, and Netflix’s Nadaaniyan.

Neha Sharma Embraces the Serenity of Maldives in Dreamy Getaway

Mumbai– Actress Neha Sharma is soaking in the tranquility of the Maldives during a picturesque vacation. On Wednesday, she shared a series of serene snapshots from her tropical escape on Instagram.

The photos show Neha relaxing on a hammock by the pool, enjoying a lavish meal, and strolling through the luxury resort where she’s staying. Captioning the post, she wrote: “Baglioni Maldives, where time stood still and every moment felt like a warm embrace. What a dream.”

Her visit comes as diplomatic ties between India and the Maldives gradually improve following tensions in early 2024, which had sparked a travel boycott among Indian tourists and backlash from Bollywood figures.

On the professional front, Neha was recently seen in the mystery-thriller series 36 Days, where she played a mysterious femme fatale. The show, directed by Vishal Furia, also stars Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Sharib Hashmi, and others. 36 Days is the Indian adaptation of the UK series 35 Days and is available on Sony LIV.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Calls ‘Chhorii 2’ a Deeply Emotional Journey into Motherhood

Mumbai– Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha described her role in Chhorii 2 as a profoundly emotional journey, as she reprised her character Sakshi and explored the depths of motherhood in the horror thriller’s sequel.

“Playing a mother went far beyond just looking the part—it was emotionally one of the toughest roles I’ve done,” Nushrratt shared. “In Chhorii 1, I was unsure if I could convincingly portray an eight-month pregnant woman. In the sequel, the emotional intensity only deepened.”

She credited director Vishal Furia for guiding her performance, helping her strike the right balance in portraying a character caught between fear and fierce maternal instinct. “Chhorii 2 demanded more from me—physically, emotionally, and spiritually,” she added.

Touching on the film’s supernatural themes, the actress said, “I believe there are energies—good and bad—that we can’t always explain. Thankfully, I haven’t had any supernatural encounters, but I do feel those forces exist.”

Directed by Vishal Furia, Chhorii 2 also stars Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, and others. The film premiered on April 11 on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Saiyami Kher: I’ve Stopped Chasing Outcomes, I Value the Process

New Delhi– Actress and fitness enthusiast Saiyami Kher says she’s found peace in letting go of outcomes and embracing the journey. In the ever-evolving world of cinema, she finds grounding in her purpose—to tell meaningful stories and grow through her craft.

“I’ve stopped chasing outcomes and started valuing the process,” Saiyami told IANS. “The pressure never fully disappears, but focusing on growth instead of perfection helps me stay grounded.”

Reflecting on her film career since debuting in 2015, she said the industry’s unpredictability continues to surprise her. “You can give everything to a project and still have no guarantee of success. But that’s also what makes it magical.”

She also noted her surprise at how punctuality is often praised. “Being on time shouldn’t be extraordinary—it’s basic respect. Discipline is underrated in our industry.”

Saiyami’s latest release, Jaat, co-starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, has reportedly crossed ₹50 crore within six days of its April 10 release. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film also features Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, and a special dance number by Urvashi Rautela.

Jaat is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory and is available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (Source: IANS)