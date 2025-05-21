Boney Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Memory of His Late Mother Nirmal Kapoor with Rekha

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Film producer Boney Kapoor took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he shared a touching throwback photo of his late mother, Nirmal Kapoor, alongside legendary actress Rekha. The photo, posted on his official Instagram account, captures a tender moment between the two women, both smiling warmly as Rekha lovingly holds Nirmal Kapoor’s hand.

In his caption, Boney referred to them affectionately as “queens,” a nod to their grace, strength, and lasting legacy. The image reflects the deep connection Rekha shared with the Kapoor family, one that has endured through decades in the film industry.

Nirmal Kapoor, the wife of late filmmaker Surinder Kapoor, was the revered matriarch of the Kapoor household. Known for her warmth and presence at family gatherings and industry events, she passed away on May 2, 2025, surrounded by her loved ones.

Following her passing, the Kapoor family released a heartfelt statement:

“Passed away peacefully on the 2nd of May, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family. She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories. Her generous spirit and boundless love touched all who knew her. She will remain in our hearts — forever cherished, forever missed.”

The message was signed by members of the extended Kapoor family, including Boney, Anil, Reena, Sanjay, Sunita, Sandeep, Maheep, Mohit, Akshay, Sonam, Arjun, Rhea, Harshvarrdhan, Anshula, Janhvi, Shanaya, Khushi, Jahaan, Antara, Anand, Aashita, Karan, Thea, Vayu, Ayra, and Yuvaan.

On May 14, during the 13th-day Kriya ceremony honoring his mother’s memory, Boney Kapoor penned a deeply emotional tribute. In his post, he wrote:

“Today marks the 13th day since Kriya… As we mourn our beloved mother, I recall a few lines of remembrance. When you lose your mother, everything changes. You don’t just lose a parent — you lose your biggest comfort. The one who stayed strong so you could be soft. The one who made the hard things feel bearable. The one who always put you before herself. You realize the silence is louder.”

The post resonated with fans and members of the film fraternity, many of whom offered their condolences and shared memories of Nirmal Kapoor’s kindness and elegance.

Boney Kapoor’s tribute, along with the newly shared photograph, serves as a poignant reminder of the powerful bonds of family and the indelible legacy his mother leaves behind. (Source: IANS)