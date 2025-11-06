Bollywood Roundup: Vaani Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Vaani Kapoor Enjoys a Calm, Low-Key Week with Friends

Mumbai– Actress Vaani Kapoor shared a relaxed glimpse of her week on Instagram, choosing “peace over pace” as her motto.

The ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ star posted photos of herself playing chess, lounging outdoors, and spending time with close friends, including actress Raashii Khanna. One picture shows the two smiling and twinning in black, while another captures Vaani taking in a quiet moment at a park.

Vaani has been sharing updates from her recent getaway, including playful moments with Raashii. The actress also showed support for Raashii’s upcoming film ‘120 Bahadur’, praising the emotional weight of her role as an army wife.

Raashii recently said the part was deeply challenging, adding, “The film tested me as an actor… You will understand her feelings through her eyes.”

Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Moment of Daughter Malti Marie

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared an adorable photo of her daughter Malti Marie on social media, captioning it “My Big Kid” with a heart emoji. The picture shows Malti standing next to a young friend, both facing away from the camera and seemingly lost in their own little world.

Priyanka is currently in Hyderabad filming her upcoming movie with Mahesh Babu, directed by SS Rajamouli. She recently shared a video of the city and tagged Mahesh Babu, who welcomed her back and teased that she’ll “remember this trip.”

Before heading to the shoot, Priyanka joined husband Nick Jonas on tour in the U.S. One viral video captured Malti trying to climb toward the stage during Nick’s performance, eager to run to her father. Priyanka gently held her back, keeping the moment sweet and playful.

Arjun Kapoor Wishes Khushi Kapoor on Her 25th Birthday

Mumbai– Arjun Kapoor marked sister Khushi Kapoor’s 25th birthday with a warm message, calling her their father Boney Kapoor’s “favorite child.”

Sharing a photo with Khushi on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “Happy birthday @khushikapoor. I hope the world can see how truly incredible you are. Always cheering for Dad’s favourite child.”

Khushi celebrated her birthday with a pink-themed bash, sharing photos of herself in silk nightwear surrounded by balloons and decorations. She also posted a shot holding a glass of wine while cuddling her pet, writing that she felt “grateful, happy and hopeful.”

After her debut in “The Archies,” Khushi has appeared in “Nadaaniyan” and “Loveyapa.” She is reportedly preparing for a sequel to her late mother Sridevi’s 2017 film “Mom,” which began filming after Diwali.

Rasha Thadani Shares Candid Moments from Upcoming Film Set

Mumbai– Rasha Thadani shared a new set of photos on social media, captioned “somewhere between the moonlight and laughter.” The images appear to be from the shoot

of her upcoming film Laikey Laikaa, with director Saurabh Gupta credited for the pictures.

One photo shows Rasha standing before a lit-up fort-like backdrop, while others capture her laughing and enjoying time with friends. Recently, Rasha and co-star Abhay Verma posted a playful video of themselves exchanging intentionally bad jokes, teasing their on-screen chemistry.

Rasha made her debut in Azad, earning strong praise for both her acting and her dance number “Uyi Amma,” which went viral. Laikey Laikaa is slated for a Summer 2026 theatrical release.

Shraddha Kapoor Embraces Winter with a Carrot Obsession

Mumbai– Shraddha Kapoor welcomed the winter season with a playful confession about her latest craving — carrots. The ‘Stree 2’ actress shared a video featuring three photos of herself enjoying carrots in different forms: a bowl of gajar ka halwa while getting ready on

set, a glass of carrot juice, and a carrot sandwich.

She captioned the post, “Dil bole gajar, dimaag bole aur bhi gajar. Kya ye normal hai ya obsession?”

Recently, Shraddha has been posting fun food moments, including chakli and chiwda sessions at home, often alongside her pets. The actress has also remained in the spotlight for her relationship with writer Rahul Mody, with the two frequently spotted together in public and on social media. (Source: IANS)