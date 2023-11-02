Bollywood Roundup: Tara Sutaria, Sushmita Sen, Kiara Advani, and more…

Tara Sutaria shot running scene in ‘Apurva’ with an injured leg
Mumbai– Actress Tara Sutaria, who is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Apurva’, shot for a running scene in the film with a twisted leg after an on-set injury. The incident of the injury and its nature was revealed by the director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.
The film depicts a dramatically raw and fierce transformation of Tara, who also recently took to social media to share images of bruises and injuries she got while filming.
Commenting on the same director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat shared, “I can define Tara and Apurva in one word that is ‘fighter.’ She is a simple girl but she possesses tremendous strength, as I witnessed during the film’s shooting. She faced numerous injuries on set, even once twisting her leg”.
‘Apurva’ is the story of an ordinary girl who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive and live. The film is set in one of the most dangerous places in India – Chambal valley.
He further mentioned, “I thought we might not shoot that day, but half an hour later, she returned for a running scene, showcasing what I would call sheer determination. This strength is a shared attribute of both the character Apurva and Tara in real life.”
Presented by Star Studios, ‘Apurva’ is a Cine1 Studios and Star Studios Production, and has been produced by Murad Khetani and Star Studios.
The film will drop onNovember 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.
Sushmita Sen calls Ila Arun’s character a ‘perfect counterpart’ to ‘Aarya’ in new season
Mumbai– Actress Sushmita Sen, who is currently awaiting the release of the third season of her superhit streaming show ‘Aarya’, has said that the newly introduced character of Nalini, essayed by Ila Arun, is the perfect counterpart to the titular character of Aarya.
In Season 3 of ‘Aarya’, we see Nalini go head to head against Aarya and change the game altogether.
Talking about her experience working with Ila, Sushmita said: “Working with Ila Arun in the upcoming season of ‘Aarya’ has been an amazing experience for me. She possesses a rare blend of talent and fierceness that not only adds depth to her character but also elevates the entire series to a new level of intensity. Ila ji is an exceptional actress, and her portrayal of Nalini is nothing short of outstanding.”
“As Aarya, I’ve encountered various challenges on screen, but facing off against Ila ji’s character is on a different level. She’s the perfect counterpart to ‘Aarya’, and the dynamic between our characters is a force to be reckoned with. Among all the people that I have worked with, it’s safe to say she is one of the most-fierce actors I have worked with and seen on screen – male or female. Season 3 of Aarya will present Ila ji in a way like never seen before and I can’t wait to get back on sets with her again,” she added.
Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya 3’ will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3.
‘To the moon and back,’ says Kiara to Sidharth on first Karva Chauth
Mumbai– Actress Kiara Advani celebrated her first Karva Chauth with husband, and actor Sidharth Malhotra, and the couple is shelling major love goals with their festive picture.
The lovebirds had tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in a traditional Hindu ceremony.
On the auspicious occasion of Karva Chauth, Sidharth dropped a picture on social media, wherein we can see Kiara in a pinkish red suit, with golden embroidery work all over it.
She kept her hair straight open, and completed the look with bindi, and heavy earrings while, Sidharth looked dapper in a red kurta.
The photo shows Kiara performing rituals of the fast, and Sidharth is looking right into her wife’s eyes with a smile.
He captioned the photo as: “Blessed”, with a red heart emoji.
Kiara shared the photo on her Instagram Stories, and wrote: “To the moon and back.”
Sidharth’s post was liked by Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana. Filmmaker Karan Johar and ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara was last seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. She next has Telugu film ‘Game Changer’ in her kitty.
On the other hand, Sidharth next has ‘Yodha’.
Parineeti Chopra celebrates first Karwa Chauth with ‘love’ Raghav Chadha
Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra celebrated her first Karwa Chauth, after her marriage to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, and shared some love struck photos on the social media, leaving fans in awe of their chemistry.
Parineeti had tied the knot with Raghav in a private ceremony on September 24, at a luxury hotel in Udaipur.
Taking to Instagram, Parineeti dropped string of photos, in which she can be seen in a blood-red suit. The kurta and palazzo set had golden embroidery on it. She paired the ethnic outfit with a matching dupatta, her pink wedding chooda set, and golden ‘chandbaalis’ (earwear). She sported mangalsutra and sindoor, alongwith a red bindi.
While, Raghav looked handsome in a yellow kurta, white pajama, and brown Nehru jacket.
The candid pictures shows the couple posing together and laughing their heart out. One photo shows Raghav applying mehndi on his wife’s hand.
The last two photo displayed Parineeti and Raghav performing Karwa Chauth rituals. The backdrop of the photos shows beautiful lights and decorations, and the geo tag is of New Delhi.
She captioned the post as: “Happy first Karwa Chauth my love”.
Raghav also shared the same set of photos, and wrote: “Happy Karwa Chauth my Paru. Love you to the Moon and back.”
Parineeti’s brother Sahaj Chopra dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.
For the wedding celebrations, the couple celebrated it in full style and grandeur with dazzling lights at the Leela Palace in Udaipur.
To celebrate her marriage and her joy, Parineeti had also recorded her own song tiled ‘O Piya’, a romantic mellifluous track which was both her ode to joy, and mark of her giddiness and delight upon taking the first steps to a new chapter in her life.
The wedding of the couple was attended by some of the most prominent people including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and former tennis player Sania Mirza.
Varun posts Karwa Chauth pic with wife, says ‘Bharatya naari sab pe bhaari’
Mumbai– Actor Varun Dhawan shared some pictures from Karwa Chauth celebrations with his wife Natasha Dalal.
Varun took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures. The first picture has Varun and Natasha holding each other lovingly as they pose for a picture. The second image has Natasha sitting in the actor’s lap while posing. The two look stunning in Indian wear.
For the caption, Varun wrote: “Happy karvachauth to everyone out there celebrating. Wishing safety and peace to all. Bharatya naari sab be bhaari though Natasha is really light so love making her sit on my lap.”
Natasha and Varun got married in January 2021. They had been dating since college.
On the work front, he will next be seen in ‘VD18’ and also the Indian adaptation of ‘Citadel’ alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. (IANS)