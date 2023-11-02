Bollywood Roundup: Tara Sutaria, Sushmita Sen, Kiara Advani, and more…

Tara Sutaria shot running scene in ‘Apurva’ with an injured leg

Mumbai– Actress Tara Sutaria, who is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Apurva’, shot for a running scene in the film with a twisted leg after an on-set injury. The incident of the injury and its nature was revealed by the director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.

The film depicts a dramatically raw and fierce transformation of Tara, who also recently took to social media to share images of bruises and injuries she got while filming.

Commenting on the same director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat shared, “I can define Tara and Apurva in one word that is ‘fighter.’ She is a simple girl but she possesses tremendous strength, as I witnessed during the film’s shooting. She faced numerous injuries on set, even once twisting her leg”.

‘Apurva’ is the story of an ordinary girl who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive and live. The film is set in one of the most dangerous places in India – Chambal valley.

He further mentioned, “I thought we might not shoot that day, but half an hour later, she returned for a running scene, showcasing what I would call sheer determination. This strength is a shared attribute of both the character Apurva and Tara in real life.”

Presented by Star Studios, ‘Apurva’ is a Cine1 Studios and Star Studios Production, and has been produced by Murad Khetani and Star Studios.

The film will drop onNovember 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sushmita Sen calls Ila Arun’s character a ‘perfect counterpart’ to ‘Aarya’ in new season

Mumbai– Actress Sushmita Sen, who is currently awaiting the release of the third season of her superhit streaming show ‘Aarya’, has said that the newly introduced character of Nalini, essayed by Ila Arun, is the perfect counterpart to the titular character of Aarya.

In Season 3 of ‘Aarya’, we see Nalini go head to head against Aarya and change the game altogether.

Talking about her experience working with Ila, Sushmita said: “Working with Ila Arun in the upcoming season of ‘Aarya’ has been an amazing experience for me. She possesses a rare blend of talent and fierceness that not only adds depth to her character but also elevates the entire series to a new level of intensity. Ila ji is an exceptional actress, and her portrayal of Nalini is nothing short of outstanding.”

“As Aarya, I’ve encountered various challenges on screen, but facing off against Ila ji’s character is on a different level. She’s the perfect counterpart to ‘Aarya’, and the dynamic between our characters is a force to be reckoned with. Among all the people that I have worked with, it’s safe to say she is one of the most-fierce actors I have worked with and seen on screen – male or female. Season 3 of Aarya will present Ila ji in a way like never seen before and I can’t wait to get back on sets with her again,” she added.

Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya 3’ will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3.

‘To the moon and back,’ says Kiara to Sidharth on first Karva Chauth

Mumbai– Actress Kiara Advani celebrated her first Karva Chauth with husband, and actor Sidharth Malhotra, and the couple is shelling major love goals with their festive picture.

The lovebirds had tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

On the auspicious occasion of Karva Chauth, Sidharth dropped a picture on social media, wherein we can see Kiara in a pinkish red suit, with golden embroidery work all over it.

She kept her hair straight open, and completed the look with bindi, and heavy earrings while, Sidharth looked dapper in a red kurta.

The photo shows Kiara performing rituals of the fast, and Sidharth is looking right into her wife’s eyes with a smile.

He captioned the photo as: “Blessed”, with a red heart emoji.

Kiara shared the photo on her Instagram Stories, and wrote: “To the moon and back.”

Sidharth’s post was liked by Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana. Filmmaker Karan Johar and ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara was last seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. She next has Telugu film ‘Game Changer’ in her kitty.

On the other hand, Sidharth next has ‘Yodha’.

